Feds buy Schuylkill County warehouse expected to house immigrant detainees

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:29 PM EST
The former Big Lots warehouse in Tremont Twp., Schuylkill County, where the federal government is considering opening a center to process immigrant detainees.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
The former Big Lots warehouse in Tremont Twp., Schuylkill County, where the federal government is considering opening a center to process immigrant detainees.

The federal government has officially purchased the former Big Lots warehouse in Schuylkill County for more than $119.5 million, according to a deed filed Monday.

Local residents fear the 1.3-million-square-foot warehouse will become a processing center for detained immigrants.

The deed is between BIGTRPA001 LLC and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The limited liability company is a subsidiary of Blue Owl Real Estate Net Lease Property Fund, part of Blue Owl, which is a large-scale real estate owner nationwide.

The deed lists the purchase price at $119,515,000. It says the deed was agreed upon Jan. 15 and went into effect Jan. 29, the same day residents gathered at a local fire hall to rally opposition to the plan.

The former warehouse is on Rausch Creek Road in Tremont Twp.

The federal government hasn't announced plans for the building, but The Washington Post reported in December that Tremont Twp. was on the list of potential sites for detention centers. In early January, the township tax collector later received a notice from a company helping with the deal asking about property taxes.

