High school softball and baseball dominate in WVIA podcast studio, World Cup gets underway

Roger and Bob are in the WVIA podcast studio, leading off this week with high school softball and baseball as multiple teams from Northeast Pennsylvania reached the state finals.

You can read more about that from Bob here and here and from WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall here.

Also: Bob looks ahead to NASCAR at Pocono, FIFA World Cup gets underway, and Roger talks with a Williamsport author whose new book chronicles the life of trailblazing baseball general manager Branch Rickey.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.