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Sports Voices

High school softball and baseball dominate in WVIA podcast studio, World Cup gets underway

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Roger and Bob are in the WVIA podcast studio, leading off this week with high school softball and baseball as multiple teams from Northeast Pennsylvania reached the state finals.

You can read more about that from Bob here and here and from WVIA's Sarah Hofius Hall here.

Also: Bob looks ahead to NASCAR at Pocono, FIFA World Cup gets underway, and Roger talks with a Williamsport author whose new book chronicles the life of trailblazing baseball general manager Branch Rickey.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56Bob IdeHigh school sportsMarjorie MaddoxBranch RickeyJackie RobinsonNASCARPocono RacewayWorld Cup 2026
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News