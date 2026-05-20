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UP TO DATE

Primary Election results for Pa. state house, senate

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Incumbents Baker, Flynn turn back challengers to win nominations for Pa. state Senate seats

Incumbents swept to victory in two contested state Senate nominating races in Northeast Pennsylvania, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election.

Walsh, McClay, Leard and Lombardo earn nominations in contested state House seats in primary election Tuesday

A winner by only four votes two years ago, state Rep. Jamie Walsh earned the Republican Party’s nomination again by a far larger margin this time.

Brooks wins hotly contested 7th District Democratic Congressional race, Bresnahan and Cognetti to square off in 8th

Voters on Tuesday officially nominated candidates for three U.S. House seats that cover Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, including the 8th Congressional District contest that will pit Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan against Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat.

In the Lehigh Valley Bob Brooks, the everyman candidate backed by the Democratic Party's establishment, won his party's nomination in the crowded 7th Congressional District primary, according to unofficial results from the primary election Tuesday.

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UP TO DATE 2026 Primary ElectionMarty FlynnLisa BakerJamie WalshJessica McClay
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News