Primary Election results for Pa. state house, senate

Incumbents Baker, Flynn turn back challengers to win nominations for Pa. state Senate seats

Incumbents swept to victory in two contested state Senate nominating races in Northeast Pennsylvania, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election.

Walsh, McClay, Leard and Lombardo earn nominations in contested state House seats in primary election Tuesday

A winner by only four votes two years ago, state Rep. Jamie Walsh earned the Republican Party’s nomination again by a far larger margin this time.

Brooks wins hotly contested 7th District Democratic Congressional race, Bresnahan and Cognetti to square off in 8th

Voters on Tuesday officially nominated candidates for three U.S. House seats that cover Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, including the 8th Congressional District contest that will pit Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan against Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a Democrat.

In the Lehigh Valley Bob Brooks, the everyman candidate backed by the Democratic Party's establishment, won his party's nomination in the crowded 7th Congressional District primary, according to unofficial results from the primary election Tuesday.