Street fight: Responding to gang violence, MMA program builds confidence, strengthens community in Scranton schools

The students lined up in the gymnasium, ready to fight their peers. Family members cheered from the bleachers. Law enforcement watched.

Lessons in mixed martial arts in the Scranton School District offered more than takedowns and chokeholds this school year. The after-school program in the city’s three intermediate schools builds confidence, gives children role models and helps foster a sense of belonging.

“The idea was in response to a lot of the gang violence we had,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said. “You have to educate and do non-violence training and intervention, especially at the middle school level, which is where we lose our kids.”

'Off the streets'

Cheers and shouting could be heard outside the West Scranton Intermediate School gym this week. Inside, students from the three schools — West, Northeast and South — warmed up and prepared for their matches in a district tournament.

1 of 4 — 05122026_MMA002.jpg James Simrell and Teddy Pietryka speak to Scranton intermediate students before the MMA tournament. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 05122026_MMA001.jpg James Simrell talks to Keily Griffin, Jianalisse Peguero and Jade Heredia, all 11, at the MMA tournament at West Intermediate as part of the MMA after school program. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 05122026_MMA003.jpg Quinlan Stevenson, coach of the South Scranton Intermediate MMA program, begins the tournament with a pep talk. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 05122026_MMA004.jpg Quinlan Stevenson, coach of the South Scranton Intermediate MMA program, begins the tournament with a pep talk. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

James Simrell, a trained MMA fighter and coach, meets with more than 100 students weekly. Most of the students are between the ages of 10 and 14.

“That's when they're most vulnerable to being recruited for gangs and drugs,” Simrell said, as students competed behind him. “So you can see all these kids out here. I'm keeping them off the streets. I'm teaching them something that nothing, nobody will ever be able to take away from them.”

Gallagher’s office, along with the office of state Sen. Marty Flynn, provided grant funding to establish the program at one school last year and expand it this year.

Along with aspects of fitness and health, students learn determination and develop relationships, Simrell said.

“They're learning to get back in there and try harder,” he said. “A lot of these kids already know each other, but they get to know more of each other, and that will stop a lot of crime in the city and fights and gangs.”

1 of 15 — 05122026_MMA022.jpg Students compete in a MMA tournament at West Scranton Intermediate. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 15 — 05122026_MMA021.jpg Students compete in a MMA tournament at West Scranton Intermediate. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 15 — 05122026_MMA023.jpg Students compete in the MMA tournament at West Scranton Intermediate School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 15 — 05122026_MMA012.jpg Julian Peters ,11, smiles while competing in a MMA match. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 15 — 05122026_MMA019.jpg Scranton intermediate students wait their turn to compete at the MMA tournament. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 15 — 05122026_MMA018.jpg Students warm-up prior to competing in the MMA tournament. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 15 — 05122026_MMA017.jpg Students received medals at the MMA tournament. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 15 — 05122026_MMA016.jpg Scranton intermediate students listen to Teddy Pietryka before the MMA competition. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 15 — 05122026_MMA014.jpg Angel Martinez, 11, is declared the winner of his match. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 15 — 05122026_MMA013.jpg Nyod Watkins, 11, reacts while watching a classmate compete. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 15 — 05122026_MMA011.jpg Julian Peters, Conrad O'Connor and Angel Martinez watch other kids compete. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 12 of 15 — 05122026_MMA010.jpg Students from the three Scranton intermediate schools participated in a MMA tournament at West Intermediate. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 13 of 15 — 05122026_MMA008.jpg Angel Martinez gets a hug after winning his match. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 14 of 15 — 05122026_MMA005.jpg Keily Griffin competes against Mason Sawkulich at West Intermediate. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 15 of 15 — 05122026_MMA006.jpg Keily Griffin is called the winner of her bout. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Responding to violence

Law enforcement, the school district and other community leaders came together two years ago, in the wake of gang-related violence in Scranton, including the shooting of Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin.

District leaders held assemblies to teach students about gangs , attended meetings and sought ways to connect with students.

The MMA program has become one of the most popular options in the district.

“The best thing is we're giving them after-school activities that will keep them with us and not on the streets,” said Al O’Donnell, assistant superintendent for student support services and community relations. “It's a great thing to help all our kids and give them alternatives than hanging out on street corners and things like that.”

The district reminds students that participating is a privilege. If they don’t follow the rules in school, they can’t go to MMA.

“I think the kids are behaving better in school, because this is something they look forward to doing,” O’Donnell said. “It's super important for them to belong, to be part of the school community.”

Students also develop relationships with law enforcement volunteers from the district attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police.

1 of 2 — 05122026_MMA024.jpg Members of law enforcement regularly volunteer with the Scranton School District MMA program. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 05122026_MMA009.jpg A state trooper congratulates one of the competitors after leaving the mat. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The district plans to continue the program in the fall, and Gallagher hopes to add new art and music programs to attract more students.

“The model works for anything. Not everyone wants to get sweaty on a wrestling mat,” he said, laughing.

Friends and sportsmanship

Friends Eden Kania, from South, and Amanda Maldonado, from West, tried to take one another down. Eden won, but their friendship survived.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Eden Kania and Conrad O'Connor clap for other students competing.

Merhon Subba, a seventh grader from South, said having the MMA program makes him want to attend school.

“I got to make new friends while doing this,” he said. “The best part is being able to compete.”

Conrad O’Connor won his match, but the bout had left his opponent in tears. The fifth grader from South immediately comforted the other student.

“I want to win, but I don't want to injure someone,” Conrad said. “So when I saw that he was crying, I was just making sure he was alright.”

He stayed after school each Thursday for MMA practice. He woke up excited to go to school those days.

“Being part of something for my school... I just appreciate it,” he said.