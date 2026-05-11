Heart heroes: Scranton family donates AED machines to youth leagues, will lead heart walk

The scariest moment of Dennis and Katie Engles’ lives could help save the life of someone else. With two children born with congenital heart defects, the family has supplied youth sports leagues with AED machines. Their son, Tate, will serve as the 'Heart Hero' at Saturday's Northeast PA Heart Walk.

Pa. Gov. Shapiro says regulated utility system is ‘broken’

In a letter to the state’s regulated utilities, the governor laid out a new system to rein in corporate profits.

Tonight's Keystone Edition features a community conversation about immigration enforcement in our region. The episode titled “Immigration in N-E-P-A: American Dream or Nightmare?” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV.