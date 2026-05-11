100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Scranton family donates AED machines to youth leagues, will lead heart walk

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News

Heart heroes: Scranton family donates AED machines to youth leagues, will lead heart walk

The scariest moment of Dennis and Katie Engles’ lives could help save the life of someone else. With two children born with congenital heart defects, the family has supplied youth sports leagues with AED machines. Their son, Tate, will serve as the 'Heart Hero' at Saturday's Northeast PA Heart Walk.

Pa. Gov. Shapiro says regulated utility system is ‘broken’

In a letter to the state’s regulated utilities, the governor laid out a new system to rein in corporate profits.

Tonight's Keystone Edition features a community conversation about immigration enforcement in our region. The episode titled “Immigration in N-E-P-A: American Dream or Nightmare?” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV.

Tags
UP TO DATE Up to DateJack of HeartsAmerican Heart AssociationGov. Josh ShapiroLackawanna County
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.<br/><br/>You can email Kat at <a href="mailto:katbolus@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120169177,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:katbolus@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3e5-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed468f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">katbolus@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News