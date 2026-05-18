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UP TO DATE

June bike tour aims to showcase Northeast Pa.

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Ararat to Berwick: June bike tour aims to showcase Northeast Pa.

For two days cyclists will ride 85 miles from Ararat to Berwick along the Northeast Pennsylvania's long-distance trails.

The ride is called the NEPA Ecotour and will be held on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. It’s not an overnight cycling trip but rather the 85 miles are split up over two days.

Police say rabid groundhog attacked child in Nanticoke

Police say a child in Nanticoke was attacked by a rabid groundhog last week.

Now, officials urge the public to avoid wild animals.

Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?

As the debate over immigration plays out nationally, it’s also happening in this part of Pennsylvania.

In a three-day series of stories, WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk reports on the conflicting, local views over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. He joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss some of what he's found.

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UP TO DATE NEPA EcotourD&L TrailImmigration
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News