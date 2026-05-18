Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

As the debate over immigration plays out nationally, it’s also happening in this part of Pennsylvania.

In a three-day series of stories, WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk reports on the conflicting, local views over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. He joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss some of what he's found.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: