SPORTS VOICES: Mid Valley's Olivia Thomas a star in the making & check in with Scranton's Jake McCarthy about Colorado Rockies

FOX56's Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis talking about track and field action and a star in the making.

Mid Valley freshman Olivia Thomas set a new record in the 100 meter hurdles at the District II track and field meet this week one day after winning the 300 meter hurdles.

Also this week: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins finals action, how Scranton’s Jake McCarthy is doing with the Colorado Rockies, and a little catching up with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.