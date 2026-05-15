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Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Mid Valley's Olivia Thomas a star in the making & check in with Scranton's Jake McCarthy about Colorado Rockies

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published May 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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FOX56's Bob Ide is in the WVIA podcast studio with Roger DuPuis talking about track and field action and a star in the making.

Mid Valley freshman Olivia Thomas set a new record in the 100 meter hurdles at the District II track and field meet this week one day after winning the 300 meter hurdles.

Also this week: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins finals action, how Scranton’s Jake McCarthy is doing with the Colorado Rockies, and a little catching up with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Bob IdeSports VoicesFOX56SportsHigh school sportsWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsJake McCarthyScrantonLackawanna CountyMid Valley School DistrictOlivia ThomasScranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News