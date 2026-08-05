One dead, two hospitalized after Shavertown blaze — Luzerne County's 3rd fatal fire in 4 days

One man died and two other people were hospitalized after an early morning house fire Wednesday in Shavertown, Kingston Twp., marking the third fatal residential blaze in Luzerne County in less than a week.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. to a home on North Pioneer Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters reported that people were trapped inside the burning residence.

1 of 2 — shaver 14.jpg One man died and two other people were hospitalized following a fire at this home on North Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown, Kingston Twp., Luzerne County on Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2026. Courtesy FOX56 2 of 2 — shaver10.jpg Emergency personnel are seen outside a home that burned in Shavertown, Kingston Twp., Luzerne County on Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2026. One man died and two other people were hospitalized following the blaze. Courtesy FOX56

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity as they work to notify family members.

Two other occupants who were trapped inside the home were rescued and transported to a hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Jay Conden stands at the home on Bennett St in Luzerne is the site of a fatal fire of a 15 year-old, community members have left toys and balloons in memory of the boy.

Third fatal fire in county in recent days

Wednesday's Shavertown blaze is the third fatal house fire in Luzerne County in recent days.

On Saturday, 15-year-old Connor Vest was killed in a house fire on Bennett Street in Luzerne Borough. Three other family members were injured in that blaze.

Two fundraisers — one on GoFundMe and another by 570 Apparel — have been set up for Connor's family.

Then on Tuesday, 51-year-old Carmelo Millan died in a fire at his home behind 40 Church St. in Plymouth Borough.

Fernandes later said Millan intentionally set the fire that claimed his life.

Read more from our partners at FOX56.