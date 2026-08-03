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UP TO DATE

New Luzerne County sheriff makes history

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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New Luzerne Co. sheriff, the first Hispanic woman in that role in PA, reflects on history-making appointment

Genesis Arias had to charge her phone three times on Tuesday, her notifications full of calls and messages after Luzerne County announced her appointment as sheriff.

But the first woman in the county to hold that position — and the first Hispanic woman to become a sheriff statewide — felt proudest when she got home.

Detective: Williamsport Area High School art teacher wooed students with coral, candy, snacks and attention

Joshua M. Larson loved handing out coral to his female high school art students.

A detective says the gestures weren’t innocent.

The Williamsport Area High School art teacher gave four female students pieces of coral after returning from vacation as he tried to foster closer relationships with them, but the gifts and things he said and did made them uncomfortable, according to the detective.

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UP TO DATE Genesis AriasLuzerne CountyWilliamsport Area High SchoolLycoming County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News