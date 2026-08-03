New Luzerne County sheriff makes history

New Luzerne Co. sheriff, the first Hispanic woman in that role in PA, reflects on history-making appointment

Genesis Arias had to charge her phone three times on Tuesday, her notifications full of calls and messages after Luzerne County announced her appointment as sheriff.

But the first woman in the county to hold that position — and the first Hispanic woman to become a sheriff statewide — felt proudest when she got home.

Detective: Williamsport Area High School art teacher wooed students with coral, candy, snacks and attention

Joshua M. Larson loved handing out coral to his female high school art students.

A detective says the gestures weren’t innocent.

The Williamsport Area High School art teacher gave four female students pieces of coral after returning from vacation as he tried to foster closer relationships with them, but the gifts and things he said and did made them uncomfortable, according to the detective.