PennDOT marks conversion of US 15 to Interstate 99 in Lycoming, Tioga counties

There’s a new section of Interstate 99, which connects Northcentral Pennsylvania to the New York state line.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll was joined by federal, elected, and local officials in Tioga County to celebrate a 62-mile section of U.S. 15 in Lycoming and Tioga counties officially becoming designated part of I-99.

“The investment insures a smooth, uninterrupted travel linking this region to our neighboring states and literally to the entire network of the United States," Carroll said.

It also includes changes to regulations governing trucking along the corridor, as explained below.

The new interstate highway, which will be co-signed as both I-99 and U.S. 15, runs between the I-180 interchange in the City of Williamsport in Lycoming County and the New York/Pennsylvania state line in Tioga County, PennDOT officials said.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) granted the designation after determining that the corridor meets all federal standards for interstate design, safety, and performance, PennDOT said.

Carroll said the I-99 expansion will support local economies along the highway, including Williamsport.

Work has been ongoing since 1984 to meet this designation, with new road alignments, upgraded shoulders and enhanced access points, the secretary said.

There will be a gap on I-99 between Bellefonte and Williamsport. PennDOT says there will be “trail blazing signs” to guide drivers between the sections until I-99 is completed.

“The completion of I-99 marks a transformative milestone for our region,” PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High said. “One built through decades of investment, persistence, and partnership. This designation strengthens the connections for businesses, travelers, and communities and reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that supports long-term growth.”

1 of 2 — Pennsylvania Leaders Celebrate New I‑99 Designation in Tioga C State officials unveil the new I‑99 Welcome Center sign during a ceremony marking the official designation of U.S. Route 15 as part of Interstate 99. Kevin Rist / Commonwealth of Pennsylvania 2 of 2 — Pennsylvania Leaders Celebrate New I‑99 Designation in Tioga C PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll speaks in Tioga County Thursday during an event marking the official designation of U.S. Route 15 as part of Interstate 99. Kevin Rist / Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

What the change means for truckers

PennDOT said the new designation marks a shift from the current allowances for companies that hold annual over-dimension hauling permits.

Under federal interstate regulations, the maximum allowable weight for divisible loads will be reduced from 95,000 pounds to 80,000 pounds, unless a federal exemption applies:

● In accordance with federal law, once designated as I-99, the weight restriction will be reduced to 80,000 pounds for divisible loads.

● Divisible overweight permits will no longer allow travel on the designated section. Milk haulers are permitted under federal law to operate overweight on interstates including the future I-99 corridor.

● Haulers will be required to comply with the weight limits or reroute using alternate, approved state routes under their current Annual Network permits.

● Starting today, the Automated Permit Routing and Analysis System (APRAS) will prevent the issuance of new divisible overweight permits for this corridor.

● Permits for non-divisible oversize or overweight loads will continue to be issued and remain valid for travel along I-99.

Annual permit holders impacted by the upcoming changes received advance notice in late 2025 and in early July upon federal approval of the designation, PennDOT said.