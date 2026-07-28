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UP TO DATE

Downtown Scranton hit with second water main break in less than two weeks

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Downtown Scranton water main break shuts down streets, government buildings

A second downtown Scranton water main break in less than two weeks again closed businesses and government buildings and forced residents to boil their water or find clean water elsewhere.

For business owner and landlord Tom Borthwick, the second break only compounded the impact of the first.

Ex-Delaware Valley High School wrestler pleads guilty to threatening to harm Washington, D.C., police officer

A former Delaware Valley High School all-star wrestler pleaded guilty last week to threatening to harm a Washington, D.C., police commander during a fifth anniversary celebration of the Jan. 6 riot.

NEWS VOICES: Speech-language pathology students lead inclusive cooking classes

Organizations all over Northeast Pennsylvania focus on making life more accessible for people with disabilities. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane recently spent some time in the kitchen for an inclusive cooking class with one such organization. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to tell us about it.

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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News