Downtown Scranton hit with second water main break in less than two weeks

Downtown Scranton water main break shuts down streets, government buildings

A second downtown Scranton water main break in less than two weeks again closed businesses and government buildings and forced residents to boil their water or find clean water elsewhere.

For business owner and landlord Tom Borthwick, the second break only compounded the impact of the first.

Ex-Delaware Valley High School wrestler pleads guilty to threatening to harm Washington, D.C., police officer

A former Delaware Valley High School all-star wrestler pleaded guilty last week to threatening to harm a Washington, D.C., police commander during a fifth anniversary celebration of the Jan. 6 riot.

NEWS VOICES: Speech-language pathology students lead inclusive cooking classes

Organizations all over Northeast Pennsylvania focus on making life more accessible for people with disabilities. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane recently spent some time in the kitchen for an inclusive cooking class with one such organization. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to tell us about it.