Lake Wallenpaupack marks 100 years of generating electric, economics and outdoor recreation

On Friday, a group of elected officials and business and tourism representatives celebrated the 100th anniversary of Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania’s second-largest lake.

Sweet options: Scranton students learn about industries, careers at inaugural summer camp

Organizers of a career camp in Scranton hope that by the end of this week, students will have future career goals and dreams pop into their minds.