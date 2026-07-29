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Lake Wallenpaupack marks 100 years

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Lake Wallenpaupack marks 100 years of generating electric, economics and outdoor recreation

On Friday, a group of elected officials and business and tourism representatives celebrated the 100th anniversary of Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania’s second-largest lake.

Sweet options: Scranton students learn about industries, careers at inaugural summer camp

Organizers of a career camp in Scranton hope that by the end of this week, students will have future career goals and dreams pop into their minds.

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UP TO DATE Lake WallenpaupackPPL Electric UtilitiesScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News