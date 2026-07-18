Lackawanna County Coroner investigating death of man, 39, in West Scranton shooting

The Lackawanna County Coroner is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in West Scranton.

Coroner Tim Rowland said the 39-year-old Scranton resident died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency department at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the hospital by EMS after being found unconscious

The victim's name and other information were not available Saturday afternoon, Rowland said.

Check back for updates.