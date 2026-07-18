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Lackawanna County Coroner investigating death of man, 39, in West Scranton shooting

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 18, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT

The Lackawanna County Coroner is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in West Scranton.

Coroner Tim Rowland said the 39-year-old Scranton resident died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center emergency department at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the hospital by EMS after being found unconscious

The victim's name and other information were not available Saturday afternoon, Rowland said.

Check back for updates.
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Local ScrantonLackawanna County
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News