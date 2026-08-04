Lackawanna County Commissioner wants independent study on data center impact

Lackawanna County Commissioner wants county to fund $165K study on health impacts of proposed data centers and power plants

Gaughan is asking for the county to spend $165,000 to hire Michael Cork, Ph.D., to conduct an independent countywide scientific analysis of the cumulative air quality and public health impacts of industry. He said the public deserves an open vote from commissioners on whether or not the county should hire Cork's firm.

Conservative activists turn to Pennsylvania juror records to purge non-citizens from voter rolls

A group of conservative activists says they have found a way to get a behind-the-scenes look at Pennsylvania elections in order to root out potential voter fraud: by reviewing lists of people disqualified from jury duty and comparing the names with those on the county’s voter rolls.

Accused brothel operator and human trafficker waives preliminary hearing in Lycoming County

A woman accused of running a brothel through human trafficking in Lycoming County waived her right to a preliminary hearing last week.

Xia Sun, 42, of Philadelphia, operated Jia Yuan Spa at 440 Broad St. in Montoursville, which advertised for masseuses but never employed any licensed ones and wasn’t licensed to operate as a business either, according to an arrest affidavit.