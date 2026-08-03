Relatives, friends, community look to raise funds for victims of fatal Luzerne house fire

Neighbor Jayson Conden paused to remember Connor Vest on Monday amid the balloons, candles and other tributes set out in front of 264 Bennett St.

Connor, 15, died following a house fire early Saturday at the home in Luzerne Borough that also injured three members of his family.

Saturday was Connor's birthday.

"I just went out and I bought a bunch of Matchbox cars to honor him," Conden said.

"It's a heavenly birthday gift type thing, and it's showing my respect to him and his family," he added.

While investigators continue to probe the cause of the blaze, members of the community have been coming together to raise money for Connor's family.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Balloons are left outside the Bennett Street home where a 15-year-old boy lost his life in a fire. The police officer who came upon the fire left a mug at the house.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Balloons are left outside the Bennett Street home in Luzerne Borough where a 15-year-old boy lost his life Saturday morning. The mug at right was left by the police officer who discovered the fire and alerted residents.

Police officer discovered blaze

Luzerne Borough Police Officer Chris Vecchi discovered the fire while on patrol at 5:49 a.m. Saturday, a post on the department's Facebook page says.

"Officer Vecchi alerted the occupants of the home to evacuate as well as two neighboring households," the post says.

Connor and a family pet died as a result of the fire. Three other residents were taken to area trauma centers for treatment, the post says.

Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department and numerous area fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene.

"It is actively being investigated by both Luzerne Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal," borough Police Chief Dan Duffy said Monday.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes told WVIA News that an autopsy determined Connor died of smoke inhalation.

GoFundMe organized for family members

According to a GoFundMe account set up to support the Vest family, Connor's aunt remains hospitalized — as are his grandparents, George and Kim Vest, who lost their home and face "an uncertain road to recovery ahead."

Money raised will go toward "helping with immediate needs, medical expenses, funeral costs, and supporting the family as they begin the long journey of healing and rebuilding," the page says.

As of Monday afternoon over $12,000 had been raised.

"A devastating house fire claimed the life of an incredible boy, Connor, on what should have been a day filled with celebration — his birthday," the GoFundMe says. "Connor's mother, Jessi, is now facing every parent's worst nightmare: the heartbreaking loss of her son."

"In a single day, this family has lost so much. They are grieving the unimaginable while also facing overwhelming medical expenses, the complete loss of their home and belongings, and an uncertain future."

'Connor Strong' fundraiser

Connor was a student in the Wyoming Valley West School District.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, classmates, teachers, and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy," the district said in a Facebook post.

"A fundraiser has been organized to help Connor’s family during this incredibly difficult time. Connor loved Transformers, especially Optimus Prime, and the fundraiser honors that special part of who he was," the district added.

That "Connor Strong" fundraiser, by 570 Apparel, will run through Aug. 21.