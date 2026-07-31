Hazleton aims to bring mining history to life with new tour

Hazleton aims to bring coal mining history to life through new tour

The first and oldest coal mine in Hazleton closed in 1955.

Now, a group of volunteers is working with the city to reopen the mine to bring the region’s history back to life — this time through tourism, not mining.

Lt. Gov.: Pennsylvania can’t backfill projected Medicaid losses

Medicaid and Medicare observed their 61st anniversary on Thursday but the milestone was marked in Pennsylvania with political sparring over their future.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis warned an online gathering that the programs could be hard hit in Pennsylvania with billions of dollars lost due to federal funding cuts signed into law last year.