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UP TO DATE

Hazleton aims to bring mining history to life with new tour

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Hazleton aims to bring coal mining history to life through new tour

The first and oldest coal mine in Hazleton closed in 1955.

Now, a group of volunteers is working with the city to reopen the mine to bring the region’s history back to life — this time through tourism, not mining.

Lt. Gov.: Pennsylvania can’t backfill projected Medicaid losses

Medicaid and Medicare observed their 61st anniversary on Thursday but the milestone was marked in Pennsylvania with political sparring over their future.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis warned an online gathering that the programs could be hard hit in Pennsylvania with billions of dollars lost due to federal funding cuts signed into law last year.

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UP TO DATE HazletonThe Secrets Beneath HazletonAustin DavisMedicareMedicaid
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News