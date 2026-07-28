Genesis Arias makes history as Luzerne County's first woman sheriff, first Hispanic woman sheriff in PA

Genesis C. Arias is Luzerne County’s new sheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the county position and the first Hispanic woman to serve as sheriff in Pennsylvania, officials announced Tuesday.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be appointed as the Sheriff of Luzerne County,” said Sheriff Arias in a news release from the county. “This appointment is not just a personal milestone, but a responsibility that I accept with great pride and commitment.

Arias, as the head of the county’s sheriff's department, will oversee courthouse security, inmate transportation, the issuance of firearm licenses and sheriff’s sale property auctions.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo appointed Arias. She replaces Brian M. Szumski, who resigned in June after more than 12 years of service.

“I've had the privilege of watching Genesis lead, and what stands out isn't just her record, it's her character,” said Crocamo. “She listens, she stays level-headed when things get hard, and she never loses sight of the people she's serving. That kind of steadiness can't be taught.”

“I look forward to leading this office with integrity, transparency, and accountability while fostering a culture built on teamwork, professionalism, and mutual respect,” Luzerne County Sheriff Genesis C. Arias said. “I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and look forward to serving the people of Luzerne County as their sheriff.”

Arias was born in New York City to Dominican parents. She moved with her family to Hazleton in 2005 and graduated from Hazleton Area High School in 2010.

She went on to serve in the United States Army as a military police officer. She completed two deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, including duty as a camp guard responsible for the security of high-value detainees.

Her military service earned her numerous decorations, including two Army Achievement Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals.

Arias returned to Luzerne County in 2019 and resumed her career with the sheriff's department, earning her Pennsylvania Act 2 Certification through Penn State University.

She was promoted to sergeant in 2022 and to lieutenant in 2023, during which she commanded the department's transport and security division — overseeing inmate transport, courthouse security and coordination with courts, corrections partners and law enforcement agencies across the region.

She is a certified law enforcement instructor, a crisis intervention team-certified officer, a certified field training officer and a member of the department's honor guard.

Arias said her focus will be on strengthening partnerships with local courts, law enforcement agencies and communities, while ensuring resident safety and security.

“I look forward to leading this office with integrity, transparency, and accountability while fostering a culture built on teamwork, professionalism, and mutual respect,” she said. “I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and look forward to serving the people of Luzerne County as their sheriff.”