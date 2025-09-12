Search Query
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities arrest suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
Law enforcement
Local
Luzerne County Community College to open police academy
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
As Pennsylvania faces a law enforcement shortage, Luzerne County Community College will become the region's newest police academy.