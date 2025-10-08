100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Officials say state system sent duplicate mail-in ballots to some Luzerne County voters

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Luzerne County says state voter registration system mistakenly produced second mail-in ballots for 31 voters

Elections in Luzerne County have run into a few problems over the last five years.

But county officials say the latest snafu isn’t their fault. The state system that tracks voter registrations mistakenly produced two mail-in ballots for 31 Luzerne County voters, but the extras were immediately cancelled, the county announced Tuesday.

Pa. Attorney General Sunday launches expanded diversion program to aid people with mental health issues

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is rolling out a new effort aimed at helping people with mental illness avoid jail time — if they commit low-level crimes.

The program builds off of the state’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, or LETI — originally created to address substance abuse.

Arts for Life provides respite, community for caregivers and loved ones in West Scranton

Arts for Life provides free art and writing classes from professional artists for caregivers and care recipients.

The program uses creativity to promote acceptance of diagnoses and strengthen relationships between loved ones.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
