Shooter, accomplice plead guilty in 2024 ambush of Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin

Two men pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in the shooting that almost killed Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin early last year.

Kyle Gilmartin

Aiden G. Deininger, 22, of Old Forge, pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County Court to all of the more than two dozen counts against him, including attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to a district attorney’s office news release.

Jeremiah Cleveland, 21, of Scranton, pleaded guilty to five of six counts, including aggravated assault.

Deininger was charged with shooting and wounding Gilmartin, shooting at two other officers and firing into an occupied home.

Cleveland was charged with shooting into an occupied home and counts related to Gilmartin’s shooting but not shooting the officer.

Shooting followed crime spree

The shooting occurred early Jan. 11, 2024, after police tracking their crime spree on Cleveland’s Instagram account caught up to the men in West Scranton.

The two had driven around the county committing crimes. Police said they stole a credit card from one convenience store and used it at another, fired a gun into two South Scranton homes and argued with suspected gang members on Instagram.

In West Scranton, Lafferty, Gilmartin and Officer Jason Hyler, in an unmarked police car, spotted Deininger wearing a red coat and red shoes, which matched a description of him police obtained earlier.

Lafferty testified he aimed the car and shined its high beams at Deininger, who pulled out his mother’s gun and fired five times into the car.

Two bullets struck Gilmartin in the head. Initially, he was not expected to survive but ended up attending the suspects’ preliminary hearing.

Lafferty jumped out of the car, rolled to the ground and fired, hitting Deininger three times.

Sentencing expected in 2026

The men are expected to face sentencing early next year.

In a statement, District Brian J. Gallagher thanked Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll, state police and other law enforcement agencies “who worked tirelessly to investigate this shooting.”

“I also want to thank people of Scranton, the people of Lackawanna County and elsewhere who came together to support Detective Gilmartin, his family, and the Scranton Police Department during this difficult time,” Gallagher said.

“The outpouring of compassion and solidarity has been powerful and is deeply appreciated. Det. Gilmartin continues to make remarkable progress in recovery, and we are forever grateful that he, Deputy Chief Lafferty and Detective Hyler are still with us,” he added.