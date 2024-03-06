100 WVIA Way
Night of Honor: Follow WVIA News with Gilmartin at State of the Union address in D.C.

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:00 PM EST
Gilmartin Advance

A local hero will be honored on a national stage tonight and WVIA News will be in Washington, D.C. as it happens.

NEPA's eyes will be on the U.S. Capitol as Wounded Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin attends President Joe Biden's State of the Union address as the guest of Congressman Matt Cartwright.

WVIA News will be talking with Gilmartin, his wife Lindsay, and Cartwright ahead of this evening's speech.

Check back at WVIA.org tonight and tomorrow for more on this emotional event.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
