WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Environment & Community News

Environmental News covers a lot of ground. Community News covers it all.

January began with the shooting of a Scranton Police officer who made a miraculous recovery. In between, more trail projects began or continued. Community members pursued innovative ideas and events, and others sought solutions for environmental issues.

More miles will be added to Northeastern Pennsylvania to Philadelphia connection

The headwaters of the Schuylkill River are in Frackville.

The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area received more than a $1 million grant from PennDOT to begin a trail project that continues to connect Northeast Pa. to Philadelphia.

The national heritage area preserves the history of the Schuylkill River watershed.

Schuylkill River Trail adding more miles Listen • 1:23

‘Everything becomes a little bit less stable': native Pennsylvania trees battle two diseases

"When you say northern hardwood, that is, to a forester, that is the tree you think of, it's beech trees,” said Pat McElhenny, Pennsylvania Stewardship Manager at The Nature Conservancy.

The species, native to Pennsylvania, is battling two diseases — beech bark disease and beech leaf disease. The combination of both is a death sentence for the trees.

Beech Tree Diseases Listen • 3:04

A life dedicated to the river’s flow

After more than 30 years, Bernie McGurl stepped down as executive director of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association. He handed the reins over to Tara Jones and continues to work as a senior project manager for the organization.

The LRCA, under McGurl’s leadership, advocated to clean up the long-polluted Lackawanna River and preserve its watershed – it’s mission to this day. The topic is also the subject of an Emmy-award winning documentary, called “To save the river, save the mountain.”

Bernie McGurl's legacy Bernie McGurl's legacy Listen • 12:28

In other Lackawanna River news, a Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) dam-repair project polluted Roaring Brook Creek, a tributary of the river. By November, the utility said it cleaned up the sediment released into the waterways , a stipulation of PAW’s corrective action plan agreed upon with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Critically injured Scranton police officer identified

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Ian Gilmartin, left, Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin and Lindsay Gilmartin stand for the pledge of allegiance during the officer's welcome home.

In the early hours of Jan. 11, Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was shot in the head in what officials called a “gang-related incident” in West Scranton.

Gilmartin miraculously survived the injury.

Two young men, Aiden Deininger and Jeremiah Cleveland, were arrested and charged for his life-threatening injuries. Deininger was injured by police officers that night.

Pressing on: Staff dedicated to local news at core of 150-year-old Wellsboro Gazette

The staff at the Wellsboro Gazette celebrated 150 years of continuous publication on Oct. 29. WVIA News spent some time in the local newsroom in Tioga County.

Managing editor Natalie Kennedy believes the paper has survived because “we try to provide the news that people want.” They cover it all, however, focus on more uplifting stories about the people in their communities.

Wellsboro Gazette Anniversary Listen • 3:36

Bonus stories:

Getting a closer look at hatchery as Walleye season begins

A Saint in Scranton: Sister who found her religious calling in the city on path to sainthood

History mystery: Luzerne County old photos capture online buzz

South Scranton will become home to innovative housing project

Close encounters of the Carbondale kind celebrated