Critically injured Scranton police officer identified

Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was critically injured in a shooting incident early Thursday.

The city’s police chief, Thomas Carroll, identified Gilmartin as the officer injured during a brief press conference Friday.

"He remains in critical but stable condition under the care of physicians, nurses and staff at Geisinger CMC," said Carroll.

The department is grateful for the community support, said Carroll. He called the investigation active and ongoing. Pennsylvania State Police said on Thursday they believe the shootings were targeted and gang-related.

After 4 a.m. on Thursday, Scranton Police responded to a shooting in the area of 500 North Decker Court in West Scranton. A suspect was also taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police have not identified the suspect.

Gilmartin is a nine-year member of the police department, Carroll said. He is assigned to the Major Crime Unit and the Auto Theft Task Force.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office are investigating not only the shooting in the city’s West Side but also two other incidents which occurred in the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Jeremiah Cleveland, a 19-year-old from Mayfield, was arrested Thursday night in connection with shootings in the city’s Hill Section and South Side. However, no arrests have been made or charges filed for the shooting that involved Gilmartin.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, a Harrison Avenue resident called 911 to report gunshots fired behind her home, according to a criminal complaint from state police. Then, eight minutes later, police responded to a Prospect Avenue resident who called 911 to report multiple shots were fired into her home.

Another resident had surveillance footage of a dark colored sedan running a stop sign at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Orchard Street, the complaint says. Officers pulled a partial registration from the vehicle, ultimately linking it to a gray Ford Fusion.

During the time of the shootings, Scranton police began to monitor social media. The complaint says Cleveland was live streaming on Instagram and talking about the shootings, challenging anyone with a problem to meet him in Mayfield. He then shared a location for 810 Chestnut St., Mayfield, on the social media app.

During the video Cleveland states that he possesses multiple firearms. The criminal complaint identifies another man as Aiden Deininger who is seen in the video holding a snub nose style revolver.

At 4:30 a.m., Cleveland went back on Instagram Live with Deininger. This time he said another shooting was going to happen at 736 Orchard St. in South Scranton, the complaint says.

Almost 10 minutes later, Scranton police found that gray Ford Fusion unoccupied at the corner of North Swetland Street and North Main Avenue, close to where Gilmartin was injured. Officers began to search in that area. Deininger was taken into custody near where the car was parked.

Cleveland and Deininger are both under 21 years old and do not possess concealed weapons permits, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Cleveland has a criminal record in both Florida and Pennsylvania.

In September, Pennsylvania State Police charged Cleveland with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness for an incident in Scranton, according to a court docket.

Just one month earlier, he was charged with aggravated battery in Polk County Florida, according to Florida court records. Those charges were dropped.