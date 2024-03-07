100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gilmartin: “God was looking out for me that night”

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:01 PM EST
Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin, left, and his wife, Lindsay Gilmartin, talk with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address. Cartwright told the Gilmartins about a painting in his office that depicts a famous early 20th century trial at the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin, left, and his wife, Lindsay Gilmartin, talk with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address. Cartwright told the Gilmartins about a painting in his office that depicts a famous early 20th century trial at the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Kyle Gilmartin knows he is blessed to be alive.

“I took two bullets to the head. There's no medical explanation for it. There's no logical explanation for it,” the wounded Scranton Police detective said of his survival during an interview Thursday at U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright’s office in Washington, D.C. “The only explanation I have is that, you know, it just wasn't my time. And God was looking out for me that night."

Gilmartin described how his deep faith has carried him and his family through the past two months.

Gilmartin was critically wounded on Jan. 11 in a “gang-related” shooting in West Scranton. He was discharged from a Philadelphia-area rehab hospital last Friday.

Tonight, Gilmartin is in the nation’s capital, where he will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as Cartwright’s guest.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, talks with Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin about a buck on display in the congressman’s Washington D.C. office Thursday afternoon. Cartwright invited the wounded officer as his guest to President Biden's State of the Union Address.
1 of 3  — Gilmartin Cartwright.jpeg
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, talks with Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin about a buck on display in the congressman’s Washington D.C. office Thursday afternoon. Cartwright invited the wounded officer as his guest to President Biden's State of the Union Address.
Roger DuPuis / WVIA News
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, hands Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin his ticket to attend Thursday’s State of the Union address.
2 of 3  — Gilmartin Cartwright 3.jpeg
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, hands Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin his ticket to attend Thursday’s State of the Union address.
Roger DuPuis / WVIA News
United State Capitol Police Officers meet with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and Scranton Detective Kyle Gilmartin and Lindsay Gilmartin.
3 of 3  — Gilmartin Cartwright.jpg
United State Capitol Police Officers meet with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and Scranton Detective Kyle Gilmartin and Lindsay Gilmartin.
Congressman Matt Cartwright's office

Gilmartin and wife, Lindsay, met with the congressman in Cartwright’s office before a private dinner ahead of the speech. He spoke lovingly and with gratitude of the support that people from around the region have shown him and his family since the shooting — from fundraisers to the warm welcome he was given at a homecoming outside Scranton Police Department headquarters last Friday.

“I just think it's a testament to the type of people that we have in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Any time there's a tragedy or anytime there's somebody down, everybody works together to lift us back up,” Gilmartin said. “Without the community support, I don't think I'd be where I am today because I'm progressing quite rapidly in my rehabilitation."

Cartwright echoed that sentiment.

“Kyle Gilmartin and his story are just such an uplifting tale of our whole area and the way we care for each other,” he said.

WVIA News will watch the speech with Lindsay Gilmartin from Cartwright’s office. Check back for more.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyKyle GilmartinMatt CartwrightWVIA News
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Related Stories