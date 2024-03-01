Homecoming: Gilmartin thanks God, community, fellow officers

Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin insists he is not a hero.

Seven weeks after he was shot in the head in the line of duty, Gilmartin stepped up to a podium in full uniform Friday afternoon. He humbly gave thanks to those who saved his life.

“The police officers I was with that night, the medical staff at CMC, and the nurses and therapists at MossRehab are the heroes of this situation,” the wounded officer said before hundreds of people gathered outside SPD headquarters on South Washington Avenue to welcome him home from a Philadelphia-area rehab hospital.

He continued. “I was just an ordinary man who was placed in an extraordinary circumstance in which I faced evil and won due to the grace of God.”

To the law enforcement officers, community leaders, friends and family who gathered to welcome Gilmartin, there was no question of his heroism.

“Kyle’s sacrifice strengthens our police department’s resolve and our mission to keep our community safe,” Police Chief Thomas Carroll said. “He’s truly a leader.”

Gilmartin was critically wounded Jan. 11 in a “gang-related” shooting in West Scranton.

He was discharged from rehab on Friday afternoon and driven straight back to Scranton for the ceremony.

1 of 6 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn007 Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin hugs his children before leaving a welcome home ceremony. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn003 Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin's son is held up to see his father return to Scranton. Aimee Dilger 3 of 6 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn009 Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin and his family leave the welcoming ceremony. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn006 Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin thanks the hundreds in attendance to celebrate his return home to Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn004 Ian Gilmartin, left, Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin and Lindsay Gilmartin stand for the pledge of allegiance during the officer's welcome home. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn005 Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin looks to his wife as the Scranton Police Chief commends Lindsay for being by her husbands side through the recovery process. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

“These last seven weeks have made me believe in miracles,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti told WVIA News. ”Kyle has worked so hard, his family has worked so hard to get to the point where he's able to come home.”

“My gratitude knows no bounds for his strength, for his family’s strength, and for the officers that were there with him and brought him safely to the hospital and who have guided him through this and who will keep us safe every night,” Cognetti said.

1 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn010 State police officers attend a welcome home for Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn008 A Scranton police officer is brought to tears during a welcome home celebration for Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn012 State police officers attend a welcome home ceremony for Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn013 A Scranton Police officer wipes away tears. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn014 Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin arrives to a crowd standing and cheering for him. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn015 Scranton Police Department officers stand at attention. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn018 Scranton Police officers line up for the arrival of Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The Rev. Thomas Muldowney, Pennsylvania State Police chaplain and trauma expert, gave a blessing at the event.

“When someone goes through an event like what Kyle went through, to see someone at the brink of death, I would consider this a miracle,” Muldowney said while waiting for Gilmartin to arrive.

“It was through God’s grace, and the support and love of this community that really has sustained him through this terrible time,” Muldowney said.

Chief Carroll marveled at the size of the crowd, which included U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Attorney Gerald Karam, state Sen. Marty Flynn and many local officials.

“I am always amazed when law enforcement rallies for their own. They show up in force for solidarity. But unfortunately, a crowd of police this size usually means an officer has been killed in the line of duty,” Carroll said.

1 of 2 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn017 Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti hugs Lindsay Gilmartin as Detective Kyle Gilmartin's grandmother, Catherine Crockenberg, looks on. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 03012024_GilmartinReturn011 Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey walk out of the Scranton Police Department before a welcome home ceremony for Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

“Not today. Today we gather to celebrate the homecoming of a strong man who defied the odds."

At 2:35 p.m.,the chief raised the microphone and addressed the respectfully silent crowd, his words reverberating off the walls of the station.

“Please direct your attention to the main doors to my left,” Carroll said. “No further words are necessary.”

The audience erupted into applause and cheers as Gilmartin stepped out into the sunlight, flanked by brother Ian Gilmartin and wife Lindsay Gilmartin. He immediately hugged Carroll.

Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin addresses community Listen • 1:32

“My family and I are beyond proud of Northeastern Pennsylvania and how its people responded to this senseless tragedy. We thank you for the prayers which have worked, as well as the donations which will be needed greatly in the future,” Gilmartin said.

“If I can choose one thing to come from this, it would be that I would be the last victim of senseless violence. If you are a parent, you need to be talking to your children. If information arises concerning a juvenile or irresponsible person being in possession of a firearm, it must be reported,” he continued.

“Together, we can all work together and end youth gang violence. Let’s help steer our children to be positive role models,” Gilmartin added.

“Thank you for this time in allowing me to speak. God bless you all, and my family loves you,” Gilmartin concluded.

Gilmartin, who joined SPD in 2015, is a Luzerne County native who grew up in the Pittston area. A 2008 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, he graduated from the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2010. Gilmartin previously worked as a police officer in Ashley, Wilkes-Barre Township and Pittston Township.

Next up for the recovering Gilmartin: He and wife Lindsay have been invited to attend next Thursday's State of the Union address in Washington as the guest of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.