Community support widespread for wounded Scranton officer

On Friday, Scranton's police chief identified the detective who was shot and critically injured last week.

Since then, the greater Scranton community has come together to support Officer Kyle Gilmartin, a nine-year member of the police department, and his family.

Carroll said on Friday that Gilmartin is in the hospital in critical but stable condition. The detective was shot near North Decker Court in West Scranton early Thursday. Police have a suspect, who was also injured. They have not released the suspect’s name.

"This is active and ongoing," the chief said. "We appreciate your patience on this matter.”

Zummo’s Cafe was busy on Saturday — 10% of sales went to Gilmartin’s family. The funds were also matched by the cafe.

"Everybody was so lovely, so thoughtful," said manager Ryley Leach. "Honestly, we couldn't have asked for a better day.”

She said they can't imagine what Gilmartin’s family is going through.

"He puts his life on the line every day," she said. "And I think it was just something that we felt very strongly about, and we wanted to give back to that family and really just hope that we could help in any sort of way.”

Glen Bourassa lives just over the Scranton border in Throop. He’s been at the cafe a few times but made sure to stop by on Saturday. He was drinking a latte that was on special.

"We always support the police in the area and it's a great cause," he said.

Gilmartin, a Pittston native, is assigned to Scranton’s Major Crime Unit and the Auto Theft Task Force. He was a patrolman for the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Police Department from 2013 to 2015 and worked in other department's in the region.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation. They’re not only investigating the shooting that injured Gilmartin but also two other incidents in Scranton Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police believe the shootings were targeted and gang-related.

Jeremiah Cleveland, a 19 year-old from Mayfield, was arrested Thursday in connection with the earlier shootings. No charges have been filed for the shooting that injured Gilmartin.

FUNDRAISERS:

Scranton/Dunmore EB Jermyn Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2 is collecting donations either mailed to 401 Railroad Ave., Scranton or GoFundMe

Fusion Hair Design, Scranton; Tuesday, Jan. 16, matching & donating 10% of all service, retail product and gift card sales.

Alexander’s Salon and Spa, Scranton; 10% of haircut services and 10% of retail sales on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 18.

Coopers Seafood House, Scranton: Jan. 17 to 19, King Crab Sale to support Gilmartin; King Crab is $20/lb and $10 from each purchase goes to the detective's recovery.

Vidaro’s Pizza & Bites, Blakely; 25% of sales Thursday, Jan. 18, to Gilmartin’s family.

The Knights in Pittston, Day to Care - Benefit for Kyle Gilmartin; Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 5 p.m., 55 South Main St., Pittston.

Pasquale’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant, 485 Main St., Eynon; 10% of all gift card sales will be donated directly to Gilmartin until Jan. 28; the business is also accepting cash donations.

Ermie’s Cakepops, Scranton; police themed treats; all of the proceeds will be sent to the FOP’s GoFundMe for Gilmartin; contact the shop at 570-892-8134.

Klean Kandles, Scranton; $5 for every 16 oz candle sold during January and February; candles are $25; scents include: Very Vanilla, Flannel, Peppermint or Fresh Coffee; message or text 570-237-0185 to place an order.

WeTalkShirty (Jan. 26 deadline): https://stores.wetalkshirty.com/spdgilmartin/shop/home?fbclid=IwAR19Hr9YrBj56NIPs_WK4xV_FS1cwGzjt_MQCwaK-o2kR2XVV0qazcKjDBc

570 Creative: https://www.570fundraising.com/products/kylegilmartinrecovery?fbclid=IwAR0qUBu9ds0UorUPcTRIycJe9h0TjK32gWLHhl7SiXJBaYC3CYWyjes6OT8