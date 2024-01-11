100 WVIA Way
Update: Scranton police officer and suspect in critical condition following shooting

By WVIA News
Published January 11, 2024 at 8:38 AM EST
PSP Major Mike Carroll spoke Thursday at a press conference at the Scranton Police headquarters. A Scranton PD officer was shot early Thursday morning.
Aimee Dilger
Aimee Dilger
PSP Major Mike Carroll spoke Thursday at a press conference at the Scranton Police headquarters. A Scranton PD officer was shot early Thursday morning.

Updated at 1:50 p.m.

A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday, after a series of targeted shootings, according to Pa. State Police.

State Police were called to the 500 block of Hyde Park Ave. at 5 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Major Mike Carroll said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

One suspect and one Scranton Police officer were taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where they are both in critical, but stable condition.

"At the time of the incident, Scranton Police officers were investigating two additional shootings, which occurred earlier in the evening," Carroll said. "During their investigation Scranton Police officers located a subject and an exchange of gunfire occurred. A Scranton Police officer was shot along with an unnamed subject."

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office are involved in an active investigation regarding the shootings that occurred on Jan. 10 and 11 and previously in the Scranton area.

"We believe all the three shootings that occurred tonight, in addition with some that occurred over the last couple of weeks, are all related to gang activity within the Scranton and surrounding areas," Major Carroll said.

Stay tuned to WVIA Radio and WVIA.org for updates.

PSP Major Mike Carroll briefly addressed the press at the Scranton Police headquarters. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll and Mayor Paige Cognetti are pictured to his right.
Aimee Dilger
1 of 2  — PSPMajorCarroll2-ScrantonPressConference011124.jpeg
PSP Major Mike Carroll briefly addressed the press at the Scranton Police headquarters. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll and Mayor Paige Cognetti are pictured to his right.
Aimee Dilger
A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday. At approximately 8:14 a.m., both city and state police are on the scene at N. Main Ave. and Swetland St. in West Scranton.
Kat Bolus / WVIA News
2 of 2  — WestScranton-OfficerShot-Scene011124.jpg
A Scranton Police officer was shot early Thursday. At approximately 8:14 a.m., both city and state police are on the scene at N. Main Ave. and Swetland St. in West Scranton.
Kat Bolus / WVIA News

Scranton Schools cited a state of emergency in the city for their classes beginning online at 10 a.m. on a flexible schedule. SSD later announced all extracurricular activities were canceled for Thursday afternoon.

The Scranton School District issued an alert to students and families early Thursday due to "the ongoing law enforcement emergency."
courtesy SSD
courtesy SSD
The Scranton School District issued an alert to students and families early Thursday due to "the ongoing law enforcement emergency."
