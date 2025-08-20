Penn State regional leader in NEPA to step down, return to classroom

The regional chancellor for Penn State — who led the Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre campuses through uncertainty this spring — will leave the role and return to the classroom.

Elizabeth Wright served in the newly created position since last year, as Penn State looked to consolidate its Commonwealth Campuses. When the university's board of trustees voted in May to close seven campuses, including Wilkes-Barre, Wright vowed to help with the transition and said Penn State remains committed to Northeast Pennsylvania.

“I am incredibly grateful to the faculty, staff, students and loyal partners in the northeast — and to my colleagues across Penn State — for their support, collaboration and passionate dedication,” Wright said in Wednesday's announcement. “Together, we’ve accomplished so much through initiatives like the Pasco L. Schiavo Scholars Program, our partnership with the Hazleton Area School District, and the creation of out-of-classroom experiences such as the student garden, greenhouse and apiary in Scranton. In this next chapter, I look forward to returning to what first inspired me to work in higher education: the opportunity to work side by side with students every day.”

Wright to teach English again

Wright's resignation is effective Aug. 31. She will remain at Penn State as associate professor of English. Durell Johnson, chief academic officer at Penn State Scranton, will serve as interim regional chancellor beginning Sept. 1.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Regional Chancellor Elizabeth Wright speaks at a press conference on the closure of the Wilkes-Barre campus.

Wright was appointed regional chancellor in 2024 after serving two years as chancellor of the Hazleton campus. She co-chaired Penn State’s Academic Portfolio and Program Review and served on the Commonwealth Campus recommendation workgroup convened last spring by President Neeli Bendapudi.

“Liz has led with strategic vision and heart during a period of profound transition,” Renata Engel, interim vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor, said in the announcement. “Without fail, she has been a leader who puts people first — especially our students — approaching her work with creativity, insight and tireless dedication. While we will miss her leadership, her deep care for the campuses she serves and her commitment to advancing Penn State’s mission have made a lasting difference, one that will continue as she returns to the faculty.”

Wright began her Penn State Hazleton career in 2000 as an instructor in English and later advanced to associate professor. She was appointed director of academic affairs at the campus in 2012 and associate dean of academic affairs in the Office of the Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses in 2019.