From surviving to thriving: Penn State Schuylkill seeks to grow after being spared from closure

Penn State Schuylkill survived. Now it’s time to thrive.

That was the message from more than a dozen speakers on Monday, as Schuylkill County state legislators hosted a discussion about how the campus can expand — and never face possible closure again.

“Let's focus on the future,” said Sen. Dave Argall, who also hosted a similar event on the Hazleton campus in September. “We know that this community has joined together to save this campus, but our work isn't done — far from it.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Schuylkill County legislators discuss the future of the campus during the event on Monday.

University leadership in the spring had identified both campuses, along with the other Commonwealth Campuses in the region — Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, as being up for possible closure. The Board of Trustees in May voted to close Wilkes-Barre, along with DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango and York campuses, after the spring 2027 semester.

Other campuses that had been reviewed — Beaver, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton — will remain open.

That decision was met with sincere gratitude, along with recognition of the “serious obligation” it represents, said Robert S. Carl, Jr., chairman of the Schuylkill campus’ advisory board.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Robert S. Carl, Jr., chairman of the Schuylkill campus’ advisory board, speaks during Monday's event.

“We approach this opportunity with the very seriousness it deserves,” he said. “It is often said that sometimes we must come face to face with the possibility of losing something before we truly appreciate it. The recent review process of Penn State Schuylkill's status has brought that reality into sharp focus for all of us.”

Expanding programs

Before the university decided to close campuses, leaders began reviewing academic programs system-wide. Part of that process is to align programs with local needs and demands, explained Mike Stefan, vice president for government and community relations. The process is ongoing.

Local business leaders explained how in-demand programs, such as nursing and radiological sciences, staff local hospitals and other medical facilities.

Joseph Gera, vice chair of the campus’ co-op advisory council and a retired IBM executive, suggested expanding the programs, including by finding more regional partners for clinical experiences.

Other programs that should be considered include those for physical therapy or occupational therapy assistants, dental assistants or hygienists, and engineering and biomedical engineering, Gera said.

He also questioned what would happen to Penn State’s land surveying program, now only available at the to-be-closed Wilkes-Barre campus.

With the national teacher shortage, Shawn Fitzpatrick, superintendent of the Schuylkill Haven Area School District, suggested offering an education program.

The campus has 653 students this fall, down from 698 a year ago — but higher than several years prior, according to enrollment data released by the university last month.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Students walk on the Penn State Schuylkill campus on Monday.

Co-op and community

When the campus made its case to stay open, its unique co-op program received statewide attention. The campus started its co-op program in 2020. Five years later, about 50% of students — other than those in programs with clinical requirements — participate in internships and placements at more than 100 employers.

Junior Carter Strouse, a corporate communications major, became a licensed insurance agent through his internship. He suggested the school highlight the program even more.

“Students are able to gain the skills and knowledge to thrive in the next step of life,” he said during the event. “Co-op has benefited my career.”

The co-op program gets students into the community, and speakers said they want to continue to strengthen ties in Schuylkill County and beyond.

“The challenge we face is to continue providing relevant programs our students and community need, while remaining affordable,” said Michael Cardamone, professor emeritus.