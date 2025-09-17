With campus safe from closure, Hazleton community wants Penn State to expand

Leaders in southern Luzerne County want Penn State Hazleton to offer more programs, strengthen school district partnerships, better reach Spanish-speaking families and make affordability a priority.

The growing community feared the worst when the university announced earlier this year that some campuses would close. With the Penn State Board of Trustees ultimately deciding to close seven other Commonwealth Campuses — including Penn State Wilkes-Barre — the “cloud lifted” in Hazleton.

Area legislators, educators and other leaders came together on Tuesday at the Sugarloaf Twp. campus, which University Park leaders say they want to invest in and strengthen.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver asks a question during the discussion at Penn State Hazleton.

“We want to see it continue to grow, continue to thrive and to continue to collaborate with this community,” said state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican who represents all or part of Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. “We want to grow our talent and keep our talent.”

The legislators hosted an event in Hazleton in the spring, as the campus and community made the case to stay open. Now, those leaders never want to see the campus on a possible closure list again.

“I am thrilled that we're not going to just survive, we're going to grow,” said Sen. David Argall, a Republican who organized the discussion and represents Carbon, Schuylkill and southern Luzerne counties. “I think that's really important for the people that I represent.”

Finding students in population boom

Citing declining enrollment and struggling finances, Penn State will close the DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre and York campuses after the spring 2027 semester.

Other campuses that had been reviewed — Beaver, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton — will remain open.

Current enrollment numbers will not be available until next month, officials said. Hazleton enrollment as of last fall was 515 students, a decline of 16.8% from five years ago and more than 53% lower compared to 20 years ago.

At the same time, the population in the city of Hazleton has increased. Since 2010, the city’s population has jumped nearly 20%, according to U.S. Census estimates from 2023.

Enrollment in the Hazleton Area School District — the sixth-largest in the state — has surpassed more than 14,000 students. It’s an increase of 3% since last year, and a 12% increase since 2020. About 70% of the district’s students are Hispanic.

About 21% of Penn State Hazleton students are Hispanic or Latino, said Brian Uplinger, Hazleton Area superintendent. Speakers want that number to increase.

“By deepening collaboration, both institutions can close this gap and create a stronger pipeline for Latino student success,” he said.

Uplinger discussed several ideas he said would benefit Hazleton Area students and graduates, along with the Penn State campus. He suggested creating a structured early college academy with bilingual advising for students and families, a teacher pipeline program, bringing district students to campus and greater engagement with Hispanic families.

“We've got to get Penn State better known within this new immigrant population,” said Bob Curry, founding president of the Hazleton Integration Project. “The incoming Latino population …. not everyone is aware that Penn State, a major institution, is on our doorstep. We need to make that connection, that pipeline from this new community directly to the doors of Penn State, more real.”

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said many people in the city don’t realize Penn State has a local campus.

“I don't see the commitment to local organizations that says, ‘Penn State's here. We want to be part of the community,'” Cusat said. “Penn State needs to introduce itself to the new population of the Hazleton Area School District and make itself more accommodating. The families moving here want the best for their families, especially their children.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News State. Rep. Jamie Walsh, Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, Sen. David Argall and Rep. Dane Watro listened to speakers and asked questions at Penn State Hazleton.

Programs and outreach in Hazleton community

Many students, alumni and faculty earlier this year cited small class sizes and the ability to earn a degree close to home as reasons to stay open.

Speakers on Tuesday suggested ensuring that Penn State Hazleton programs reflect current and future workforce needs, including by adding more four-year degree or certificate programs.

Student Alex Neyhart said that expanding degrees in high-demand fields would encourage more students to attend the campus.

“Despite our victory in keeping the Hazelton campus open, we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “One of our priorities as a community is ensuring that we develop and strengthen our campus and ensure its prosperity for future generations of college students.”

Neyhart wants communication with University Park leadership to be transparent, and also questioned the board’s decision last week to give President Neeli Bendapudi a 47% raise. Her annual salary increases $950,000 to $1.4 million, with an automatic 3.5% increase every year until 2032. She also receives an annual performance bonus up to 15% of base pay, provided the president meets mutually approved goals.

“I ask all of you to contemplate if University Park and Dr. Bendapudi are truly reinvesting in the Hazleton campus,” Neyhart said. “It would also be foolish to ignore the coincidental raise in salary given to our Penn State president in light of multiple campus closures and cuts to funding despite the promise of financial investment to our Commonwealth Campuses.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Durell Johnson, chief academic officer at Penn State Scranton, has served as interim regional chancellor since Sept. 1.

Durell Johnson serves as interim regional chancellor for the Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre campuses. He took over Sept. 1, after Elizabeth Wright stepped down .

“There have been a lot of great ideas shared, some that are old, some that are new,” he said. “I do think one of the strengths that we have demonstrated as an arm of the university in this region is the ability to work together and to look at ways to not only maximize the presence of a campus in the community, but the strength of the campuses as a region.”