Fighting on: Students, community rally behind Penn State Wilkes-Barre, recommended for closure

A light rain fell on the mostly empty campus of Penn State Wilkes-Barre this week. Spring semester classes had ended, and more than 65 students had graduated a few days prior. Summer classes had yet to begin.

In two years, the second smallest of Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses could be empty for good. Penn State reluctantly released recommendations this week that call for the closure of seven campuses, including the one in Lehman Twp. Leaks to the media led university leadership to release the full report sooner than anticipated.

“To have these leaks and not to find out first is very hard,” said Jill Schwartz, chair of the campus advisory board. “It's very hard for the staff, for the faculty, the students. They don't know what is going on, and that has been a big problem since this whole thing has started.”

The Penn State campuses in Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton had also been in danger of closing, but the report calls for them to stay open. The report also recommends the closure of campuses in DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango and York at the end of the spring 2027 semester. The university’s board of trustees, which met in executive session on Thursday to discuss the report, must still approve any closures.

“It's important to note that no decision has been made at this time,” Elizabeth Wright, the regional chancellor for the Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre campuses, said Thursday. “We're continuing to focus in the Northeast on what we always do, which is supporting our students, our faculty and our staff, with particular emphasis on our students and helping them to work towards attaining their educational goals.”

The university recommends that Penn State Scranton serve as a primary anchor for the region going forward. Wilkes-Barre had 329 students as of fall 2024. Over the past decade, the campus has experienced a 46% drop in enrollment. The campus lost $2 million in the 2024 fiscal year, according to the report.

Wilkes-Barre sits 23 miles from the Scranton campus and 38 miles from the Hazleton campus.

Courtesy of Caroline Duffy Students held a rally last month in support of Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Going to a different campus would not been feasible for Caroline Duffy. The Lake-Lehman graduate needed to stay at home and did not want to take out student loans. This fall she’ll start her senior year as a criminal justice major — a program that piqued her interest because of its focus on restorative justice.

“There is no other campus in this area that could give me a four-year degree for the price that Penn State Wilkes-Barre is,” said Duffy, who helped organize a rally to support the campus last month. “I'm so grateful that Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s existence will allow me to graduate with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, loan free.”

She questioned Penn State’s priorities, as Beaver Stadium undergoes $700 million in renovations, while recommending to close campuses for financial reasons. Duffy also credits generous scholarships with her ability to attend the school.

Schwartz, a longtime member of the advisory board, has seen the impact of scholarships. Her late parents, Robert and Shirley Fortinsky, created several scholarships at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, beginning in 1991 and growing to include a total of five endowments.

She questions what will happen to the scholarships, the campus buildings and the legacy. Its founding in 1916 makes it the oldest higher education presence in the Wyoming Valley.

“I've always felt that in any situation, this campus is just as big as any other campus, and it would be a sin for the students who can't afford to travel to Scranton or to Hazleton and work two jobs just to be able to go to school,” Schwartz said. “It's a shame.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lucas Carpenter, a Penn State Wilkes-Barre graduate, demonstrates how to use a total station in April.

Once the trustees make their decision, the university will evaluate programs at campuses slated for closure. If Wilkes-Barre closes, the land surveying program — the only four-year degree program of its kind in the state — may move elsewhere.

“We would think about how we sustain that important academic mission in the region, and that may include moving programs,” Wright said.

Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep. Brenda Pugh this week issued a joint statement, calling for transparency, accountability and a commitment to the communities the campuses serve.

“This is an unfortunate juncture for our communities and for the future of higher education in the region,” said the legislators. “Penn State has disserved us by using a process that was secretive, arbitrary and lacking in analysis of community viewpoints and needs.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has confirmed that the university has not formally initiated the required process to close any campus. Under state law, such a closure must be submitted for review and approved by the secretary of education following detailed evaluation. That process has not yet begun, according to the legislators.

Baker and Pugh have called on the university to hold public hearings before shuttering any campuses.

“The Wilkes-Barre campus is a cornerstone for our region — economically, academically and civically,” they said in a statement. “Before any decision is made, there must be a full, transparent process, guided not only by regulations but by a genuine commitment to the students and communities who depend on these campuses.”