Penn State recommends closing Wilkes-Barre campus, keeping other regional campuses open

Penn State has recommended closing seven campuses, including Wilkes-Barre.

The university released the report Tuesday night. The university’s board of trustees received the document in late April, and it was leaked to members of the media earlier this week.

The recommendations, which still must be approved by the board, would save the Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton campuses. The university recommends that Penn State Scranton serve as a primary anchor for the region going forward.

University leadership announced in February that some Commonwealth campuses would likely close in two years, citing growing financial uncertainty and declining enrollment. Since then, students, lawmakers and community members have rallied to save the campuses.

“I am truly sorry that our community is learning of the recommendation through media coverage, rather than hearing about it with additional context directly from me or the board,” President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “I understand the concern this will cause on our campuses until the decision is finalized — during an already distressing time for those who may be affected. I believe the recommendation balances our need to adapt to the changing needs of Pennsylvania with compassion for those these decisions affect, both within Penn State and across the commonwealth, in part because of the two-year period before any campus would close. As we work through the next steps, we will be taking steps to support every student in any needed transition, and we will take every step to provide opportunities to faculty and staff to remain part of Penn State.”

The report also recommends the closure of campuses in DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango and York. Penn State would admit student applicants and transfers at all campuses for the fall 2025 semester. The university would not accept student applicants or transfers at closing campuses for beyond fall 2025.

The university recommends closing Wilkes-Barre, the second smallest of the Commonwealth Campuses, “due to persistent enrollment decline, regional redundancy, and operational inefficiencies that limit the campus’ long-term viability.” The campus in Lehman Twp. had 329 students as of fall 2024.

Over the past decade, the campus has experienced a 46% drop in enrollment. While the campus is located in a populous region, it is not uniquely positioned within it. Penn State Wilkes-Barre lies 23 miles from Penn State Scranton and 38 miles from Penn State Hazleton, two larger and more robust campuses, the report states.

“The geographic and programmatic overlap between these campuses has made it increasingly difficult to justify maintaining Penn State Wilkes-Barre, particularly as the university seeks to streamline operations and reinvest in the campuses that show promising growth potential, according to the report.

Also included in the report:

