Schuylkill County leaders, lawmakers question potential Penn State campus closure

Penn State Schuylkill is growing and thriving — and its closure would not make sense, speakers said during a roundtable discussion on Friday.

State legislators hosted the event at the Schuylkill Haven campus, questioning why University Park would potentially close the only Commonwealth campus to see enrollment grow over the last five years.

“Closing this campus would mean closing a crucial part of this community,” said Rep. Jamie Barton, a Republican who serves part of Schuylkill and Berks counties.

Citing growing financial struggles and declining enrollment, Penn State announced in February that it would likely close some of its Commonwealth campuses after the 2026-27 academic year.

The seven largest campuses — Abington, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, Harrisburg and Lehigh Valley — will remain open. The future of the 12 remaining campuses, including Hazleton, Schuylkill, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, will be decided by a university committee. The university plans to announce a final plan before the spring semester ends next month.

WVIA News Sarah Hofius Hall

Schuylkill is about 30 miles south of the Hazleton campus and about 30 miles north of the Berks campus.

While enrollment across Commonwealth campuses has declined by about 24% over the last decade, it’s gone up 11.7% at Schuylkill since 2020.

Even the news about the potential closure has not slowed interest in the campus, said Cory Scherer, interim chancellor.

Applications for fall 2025 enrollment are at 946, up 37% from last year. The school is on track to hit 1,000 applicants for likely the first time in its history, Scherer said. As of now, 119 students have committed for the fall, a 28% increase from last year.

“Our numbers still continue to go up,” Scherer said. “We have a very strong case to stay open.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News The Penn State Schuylkill campus can trace its origins to the 1930s.

Large impact, opportunities

Penn State Schuylkill traces its origins to the 1930s, when a group of Pottsville citizens sought local, affordable, post-secondary education. Visitors on Friday walked by blooming daffodils and the campus’ Nittany Lion shrine on the way to the event, seeking to keep education local.

School, community and business leaders highlighted how the region relies on the campus for training the local workforce. The nursing program has a 100% job placement rate. A co-op program unique to campus gives 160 students real-world experiences — and often job offers after graduation — at more than 100 employers.

Beyond the workforce, the campus makes an impact in arts, culture and athletics and provides an economic boom throughout the region, speakers said.

“I cannot stress enough how important this is for Schuylkill County and even the surrounding counties,” said Larry Padora, chairman of the Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners. “It lets children from Schuylkill County get an education from right here … I hope we can impress upon the people who are making this decision for this campus to stay open.”

Students and alumni highlighted the school’s small campus but large impact.

As a sophomore business major in the co-op program, AJ Serrano has already had four internships.

“Because of this campus, we have been granted so many opportunities,” the Pottsville Area School District graduate said. “The experiences we have built have become everlasting for me … I have built a future for myself here in this county.”

State funding flat

The 2024-25 state budget provided flat funding for general support of Penn State. Funding last increased five years ago, when the General Assembly approved a 2% bump for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Penn State uses the $242.1 million to help offer an in-state tuition discount for 42,000 Pennsylvania students each year, according to the school.

In 1970, state funding made up 62% of Penn State’s education budget. Now, the state funding comprises 10% of the budget. Tuition and fees, now 72% of the university's education budget, have had to increase to fill the gap over that time, according to Penn State.

Starting in 2025-26, Pennsylvania will debut a new performance-based funding model for Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh and Temple University. The model will reward institutions for achieving outcomes-based metrics.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Legislators vowed to fight the potential closure of the Penn State Schuylkill campus.

State Sen. Dave Argall, a Republican who represents Schuylkill, Carbon and southern Luzerne counties, hosted the event, He said he has always supported appropriations to Penn State. If the university closes the campuses in Schuylkill or Hazleton, he said he will never vote “yes” for Penn State again.

Argall will host a similar event in Hazleton next week. He will be joined by Hazleton-area legislators and community leaders on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hazleton LaunchBox, 13 W. Broad St.

The lawmakers recently conducted on online survey about the potential closures of the Schuylkill and Hazleton campuses. More than 5,000 people — 96% of respondents — want the schools to remain open.

"It breaks my heart we're even having this discussion," Argall said.