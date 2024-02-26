BREAKING NEWS: Gilmartin to attend State of the Union as Cartwright's guest

A Scranton police officer wounded last month in the line of duty is expected to be U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright’s special guest for the State of the Union next week.

Kyle Gilmartin is still undergoing rehabilitation at a Philadelphia area hospital from head wounds in a gang-related shooting but will be released in time for the March 7 address in the House.

“Detective Gilmartin and the fellow officers who saved his life represent the uncommon valor demonstrated by our nation’s law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” Cartwright said in a statement.

In the same statement, Gilmartin said he’s honored to be invited.

“The invitation is a testament to his longstanding support of law enforcement and public safety,” Gilmartin said. “Congressman Cartwright checked in on me daily since I was shot and nearly killed. My family thanks the City of Scranton and the community for the outpouring of support they have provided us. We can never thank everyone enough. We love our community and its leaders.”

Cartwright personally asked Gilmartin and his wife, Lindsay, to attend during a Feb. 22 visit.

