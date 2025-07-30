Now a naturalized U.S. citizen, Dominican Republic native in Scranton tells how he got his daughters back

On Black Friday 2023, Silvano Rivera’s ex-wife left him in the United States and flew back to their native Dominican Republic with their two daughters.

Heartbroken, Rivera, a fashion designer who emigrated to the United States decades ago as a teenager, was determined to regain custody of the daughters.

Rivera, a Scranton resident, told the story of how he succeeded Wednesday during a news conference meant to highlight constituent service, the under-the-radar work that the staff of members of Congress do to help people.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan called the news conference at his downtown Scranton office to highlight Rivera’s and other stories.

“Well, your story is what motivates me every day,” Bresnahan said. “We all know the climate which we all live in, but hearing stories like this and seeing it firsthand, just know it motivates me to make sure that our offices continue to provide this level of support and service.”

Fighting for daughters' return

Rivera said he fought for custody of the girls in the Dominican Republic and won, but had trouble getting visas to return with the girls to the U.S.

He filled out the proper paperwork, but authorities in the Dominican Republic kept delaying its processing.

Rivera said he sought help from U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, who was the 8th Congressional District’s former representative until January. Michael Marsyada, a caseworker for Cartwright, tried his best, Rivera said.

“So, he couldn't do much for me at that time, but he was unbelievable,” he said.

Becoming a citizen

On March 7, Rivera, 63, who came to the United States 46 years ago, became a naturalized American citizen.

By then, Marsyada worked for Bresnahan, who defeated Cartwright in the November election.

A friend urged Rivera to try again because he was now a citizen.

“So when I became USA citizen, I called him (Marsyada) up,” Rivera said. “Actually, what Michael started doing was same paperwork that he did before, trying to put all the package together to expedite the visas for them.”

Going to get the girls

In early June, Rivera headed for the Dominican Republic and hoped he could come home with his daughters, Katherine, 5, and Karoline, 3. He called Marsyada, who asked for a copy of his plane ticket.

“June 10, he calls me up,” Rivera said. “He goes, ‘I got good news for you. They approve(d) your visas.’”

Bringing the girls home

Two weeks later, he visited the American embassy in Santo Domingo, the capital. On June 30, he flew home with his daughters.

The feeling when they set foot together in the U.S. was “unbelievable,” he said. He choked up telling the story during the news conference as he hugged the girls.

“I wanted them to be the way that I wanted, and now I have it,” he said.

His goals for the two girls are the same as for his four other children here, he said.

“They’re going to have a beautiful future,” he said.