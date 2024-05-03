Get your eye on a walleye beginning Saturday

A truck full of walleye arrived at the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery before noon on a cold April Friday.

The gold and olive fish were plucked from Lake Wallenpaupack that snowy morning to help produce another generation of the freshwater fish for anglers to catch across Pennsylvania, beginning this Saturday.

"You would not catch a walleye in most of Pennsylvania without this facility," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Schaeffer spoke to a group of Wayne County representatives before touring the facility on April 5. The hatchery is on the west branch of the Lackawaxen River. It opened in 1903 and since then, over 20 different species of fish have been raised there.

Walleye are in the perch family. They’re native to Canada and the upper Midwest.

1 of 6 — 04052024_Spawn002 Wayne County community members were invited to the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery to see how fish are cared for. A large tank holds some examples of large species from the region. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 04052024_Spawn003 Walt Yetter, the Pleasant Mount Hatchery manager, discusses how fish are spawned at the facility. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 04052024_Spawn007 Jessica Andolino explains to Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith how the sex of a fish and readiness to lay eggs is determined. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 04052024_Spawn008 Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith places walleye into holding tanks before figuring out their sex. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 04052024_Spawn014 Male walleye swim in tanks in a separate room from the females. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 04052024_Spawn005 Fish eggs are kept in constant movement so they don't stick together. As the eggs become more translucent fish eyes become visible. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The hatchery spawns walleye 20 times during the spring. They’re netted out of the trucks and into hatchery tanks to begin a trippy overnight vacation.

Walt Yetter, hatchery manager, led the tour. He said males and females look similar. So they’re squeezed to find out their sex.

The females release eggs and the males, sperm or milt. The ladies are put in an anesthetic solution to relax their nerves. Then their tens of thousands of eggs are massaged out of their swollen white bellies. The males are put in circular tanks in a separate room.

Water and milt are added to a bowl of eggs. It’s mixed with a turkey feather and left to fertilize. The eggs are delicate and the feather doesn’t break them. The tiny yellow eggs go into bubbling egg jars to wait for the baby fish to hatch.

1 of 5 — 04052024_Spawn009 After being placed in a bath to sedate her, eggs are massaged out of a female walleye. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 04052024_Spawn010 Carol Kneier, from Wayne Memorial Hospital, tries her hand at extracting fish eggs. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 04052024_Spawn011 Eggs are massaged out of a female walleye. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 04052024_Spawn012 Community members video the walleye egg harvesting process at the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 04052024_Spawn013 Walleye eggs are mixed with male sperm and stirred with a turkey feather. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The adult fish go back to Lake Wallenpaupack the next day. Yetter said they've probably been to the hatchery many times before. Their offspring grow up in a 30-acre pond at the hatchery, eventually, they’re stocked in cool waters across the commonwealth and the east coast for anglers to try and catch.

A variety of factors go into where the fish will be stocked including water temperature and the apex predator in the water. Fish & Boat stocks the walleyes locally in Lake Wallenpaupack and Duck Harbor Pond in Wayne County and Fords Pond in Lackawanna.

Yetter said only 1% of their eggs survive in the wild, even in the best conditions.

"This boosts those numbers significantly," he said.