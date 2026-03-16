O'Brien sisters share shepherd's pie recipe for St. Patrick's Day

RECIPES OF THE REGION: The O’Brien sisters share their shepherd's pie recipe

Irish culture is celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day with several area parades and other events showcasing Irish heritage. WVIA’s Haley O’Brien shares her family recipe for shepherd’s pie in the latest Recipes of the Region feature.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to seek new leader with long-time executive director not returning

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is looking for a new executive director because its current one isn't returning to the job.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, the airport board chairman, confirmed Friday the board decided to look for Carl Beardsley Jr.’s replacement after a recent executive session. Chermak said director of engineering Stephen Mykulyn has been named interim executive director.