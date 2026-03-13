SPORTS VOICES: NEPA native McNamara leads Siena to MAAC basketball title, NCAA berth

This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about how the Siena Saints, coached by Scranton native Gerry McNamara, won the MAAC championship on Tuesday night with a 64-54 win over Merrimack College.

That victory earns Siena an eighth NCAA Tournament berth, and comes amid reports that McNamara is being considered for the head coaching job at his alma mater, Syracuse University.

Staying in college basketball, Bob talks about what's next for the University of Scranton's Lady Royals after they made the Elite Eight.

Bob also introduces our audience to Chris Pincince, Susquehanna University's new football coach, and looks ahead to a big weekend for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.