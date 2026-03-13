100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: NEPA native McNamara leads Siena to MAAC basketball title, NCAA berth

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about how the Siena Saints, coached by Scranton native Gerry McNamara, won the MAAC championship on Tuesday night with a 64-54 win over Merrimack College.

That victory earns Siena an eighth NCAA Tournament berth, and comes amid reports that McNamara is being considered for the head coaching job at his alma mater, Syracuse University.

Staying in college basketball, Bob talks about what's next for the University of Scranton's Lady Royals after they made the Elite Eight.

Bob also introduces our audience to Chris Pincince, Susquehanna University's new football coach, and looks ahead to a big weekend for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.

Gerry McNamara, Siena University, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Susquehanna University, College sports, College football, college basketball
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
