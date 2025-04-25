100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

At his service: Specially trained Goldendoodle will aid recovering Scranton Police detective

WVIA | By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:11 PM EDT
Kyle Gilmartin, left, talks with Jason Mertz while Gates sits at their feet. Gates is training to become Gilmartin's service dog as he adapts to living with a traumatic brain injury. Mertz has been through the program and has his own service dog. Both Gilmartin and Mertz are police officers who were wounded in the line of duty.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Kyle Gilmartin, left, talks with Jason Mertz while Gates sits at their feet. Gates is training to become Gilmartin's service dog as he adapts to living with a traumatic brain injury. Mertz has been through the program and has his own service dog. Both Gilmartin and Mertz are police officers who were wounded in the line of duty.

Kyle Gilmartin has a new four-legged partner in his ongoing recovery from a 2024 shooting.

Gates, a 10-month-old Goldendoodle provided to him through a nonprofit program, will help the wounded Scranton Police detective recover and adapt to living with a traumatic brain injury.

Gilmartin was responding to a series of shootings and suspected gang activity in West Scranton when he was shot twice in the head on Jan. 11, 2024.

Now, a little over a year later, Gilmartin is working with Gates to start a new chapter.

Gates isn’t a regular service dog, she’s part of Tails of Valor. It’s a Lehigh Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to veterans and first responders rehabilitation from Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Gates, Kyle Gilmartin's service dog, gets pets Friday during a fundraiser in Scranton.
1 of 2  — 04252025_gilmartin002.jpg
Gates, Kyle Gilmartin's service dog, gets pets Friday during a fundraiser in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A basket raffle at the Radisson in Scranton raised funds for Kyle Gilmartin's service dog, Gates.
2 of 2  — 04252025_gilmartin006.jpg
A basket raffle at the Radisson in Scranton raised funds for Kyle Gilmartin's service dog, Gates.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Heather Lloyd, Tails of Valor’s founder and executive director, said the duo will work over the next year to develop a deep bond. By the end of the program, Gates and Gilmartin will be able to read each other’s needs without words, she explained.

“You see them blossom as a team and they both will learn how … to attend to each other,” said Lloyd.

Gilmartin and Gates are at the beginning of their journey together. They celebrated their progress on Friday night at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton alongside University of Scranton occupational therapy students who raised funds for Gates’ training.

Gilmartin did not speak at the celebration.

Stephanie DeNaples, a facility specialist for the university’s OT department, said her students raised $15,000 for Gates. Therapy dog training and care can cost upwards of $25,000, she added.

Kyle Gilmartin sits with his service dog Gates.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Kyle Gilmartin sits with his service dog Gates, during Friday's fundraiser.

She said she’s excited to see what Gilmartin and Gates will achieve together, noting that Gates “chose” Gilmartin.

Tails of Valor works to match veterans and first responders to a dog that can best serve their needs. Gilmartin and Gates hit it off quickly, Lloyd said.

'It’s not a cure, but it does help me'

Jason Mertz, Gilmartin’s mentor through the program, said Tails of Valor brought normalcy back to his life. Like Gilmartin, Mertz was shot while responding to a call. He is an officer with Whitehall Township Police in Lehigh County.

“It’s not a cure, but it does help me … I have Holland do what's called deep pressure therapy,” Mertz said.

At his command, Holland will come up onto Mertz’s shoulders to help him calm down.

Gates the service dog was named in honor of veteran Margaret Jacoby Gates.
1 of 2  — 04252025_gilmartin003.jpg
Gates the service dog was named in honor of veteran Margaret Jacoby Gates.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Gates is Kyle Gilmartin's new service dog.
2 of 2  — 04252025_gilmartin004.jpg
Gates is Kyle Gilmartin's new service dog.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

“She will stay there until I give her the command to come off … It just allows you to do things that you wouldn't necessarily be able to do on your own. Simple things [like] doing something with your family, going to a mall, going trick-or-treating.” said Mertz.

Mertz also is Tails of Valor’s first officer to complete the program.

Lloyd said she expanded the program after seeing the connections between veterans' and first responders’ experiences: Law enforcement professionals are often called to duty during the worst moments in people's lives.

“When you pile that on on a daily basis, that's what's called cumulative trauma,” she said.

Each of Tails of Valor’s dogs is named after a veteran or first responder.

Gates’s namesake is Margaret Jacoby Gates, a nurse who served in England and France during WWII. She treated patients with injuries that ranged from gunshot wounds to psychiatric care, according to Tails of Valor.
Tags
Local ScrantonScranton PoliceKyle Gilmartin
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Related Stories