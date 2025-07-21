PHOTO FOCUS: St. Ann's Novena draws the faithful to West Scranton for 101st year

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Those with walking difficulties remained in their cars as Rev. Michael Rowe went car to car to bless people.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News People pray as others walk back to seating during communion Saturday during St. Ann's novena.

The 101st Solemn Novena to St. Ann continues this week at St. Ann’s Basilica on St. Ann Street in West Scranton.

Photographer Aimee Dilger visited the basilica this weekend to capture people gathered to take part in the sacred tradition.

Novena comes from the Latin word novem, which means nine. In Christian tradition a novena is nine days of prayer, often to a saint in preparation for their feast day.

St. Ann (sometimes Anne), was the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus. In the Roman Catholic Church her feast day is observed on July 26.

Each year, the basilica hosts a novena in St. Ann's honor, with nine days of prayer ending on her feast day. Thousands of worshippers visit the basilica to pray, light candles and leave their intentions.

The basilica's website recounts the history of the novena, from its origins in the 1920s through today.

This year's theme is "Pilgrims of Hope: Walking with God Through the Scriptures." The full Mass schedule can be found here.

You can read more about the novena and its history here and here.