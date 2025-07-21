PHOTO FOCUS: St. Ann's Novena draws the faithful to West Scranton for 101st year

Those with walking difficulties remained in their cars as Rev. Michael Rowe went car to car to bless people.
People pray as others walk back to seating during communion Saturday during St. Ann's novena.
The 101st Solemn Novena to St. Ann continues this week at St. Ann’s Basilica on St. Ann Street in West Scranton.
Photographer Aimee Dilger visited the basilica this weekend to capture people gathered to take part in the sacred tradition.
Novena comes from the Latin word novem, which means nine. In Christian tradition a novena is nine days of prayer, often to a saint in preparation for their feast day.
St. Ann (sometimes Anne), was the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus. In the Roman Catholic Church her feast day is observed on July 26.
Each year, the basilica hosts a novena in St. Ann's honor, with nine days of prayer ending on her feast day. Thousands of worshippers visit the basilica to pray, light candles and leave their intentions.
The basilica's website recounts the history of the novena, from its origins in the 1920s through today.
This year's theme is "Pilgrims of Hope: Walking with God Through the Scriptures." The full Mass schedule
can be found here.
You can read more about the novena and its history
here and here.
Olivia Sears, 12, lights a candle in the grotto at St. Ann's.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Rich Revta of Dunmore prays during the Saturday afternoon St. Ann's service. Revta has been attending St. Ann's for 50 years.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Rev. Melvin Shorter leads the congregation at a Saturday service at St. Ann's.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Saturday afternoon service was held outside.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Congregants outside stand in the breezeway, some under tents, in the grass and in vehicles.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Chloe D'Avella, 17, leads the procession carrying a cross to the front of St Ann's church.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman leaves a paper with her intentions in a basket at the St. Ann's Grotto.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A young boy lays in the grass while others pray at St. Ann's outdoor service on Saturday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Beautiful weather made for a well-attended Saturday afternoon service at St. Ann's in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Rev. Michael Rowe holds a relic to the head of a parishioner in their car outside of St. Ann's during Saturday services.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The congregation lines up for communion.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman listens to Mass at St. Ann's.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Saturday's Mass was held at the front doors of St. Ann's.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News