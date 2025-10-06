NEWS VOICES: SPCA of Luzerne County to expand after buying Dundee Gardens property

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

WVIA's Lydia McFarlane and Sarah Scinto discuss SPCA of Luzerne County's recent purchase of the Dundee Gardens property in Hanover Township and its upcoming expansion there. The acquisition comes after Dundee Gardens closed earlier this year.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: