100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEWS VOICES: SPCA of Luzerne County to expand after buying Dundee Gardens property

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News,
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
This week, WVIA's Lydia McFarlane sits down with Sarah Scinto to discuss SPCA of Luzerne County's upcoming expansion.
This week, WVIA's Lydia McFarlane sits down with Sarah Scinto to discuss SPCA of Luzerne County's upcoming expansion.
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

WVIA's Lydia McFarlane and Sarah Scinto discuss SPCA of Luzerne County's recent purchase of the Dundee Gardens property in Hanover Township and its upcoming expansion there. The acquisition comes after Dundee Gardens closed earlier this year.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Tags
Local SPCA of Luzerne CountyHanover Twp.Luzerne CountyNews Voices
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Related Stories