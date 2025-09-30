SPCA of Luzerne County acquires Dundee Gardens property in Hanover Township

The SPCA of Luzerne County plans to expand its animal shelter services and facilities at the former Dundee Gardens property in Hanover Twp.

In a letter to supporters on Monday, SPCA Executive Director Todd Hevner announced the SPCA acquired the property on the Sans Souci Parkway “with the purpose of expanding and enhancing our shelter facilities to better serve the needs of our community.”

The SPCA’s current shelter is on Main Street in Plains Twp. near Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. Hevner said while they have made significant improvements at the shelter, there are still issues with the building.

“Our facility has been a dependable source of comfort for each animal that has entered our doors,” he said. “While we have made considerable advancements in addressing issues such as overpopulation … we have faced challenges due to the aging infrastructure of our building.”

Board President Lisa Natt said the SPCA has been looking for a new shelter location for years. They plan to keep the Plains building, but move all of the animals to Dundee Gardens once the property is renovated.

At "this new location ... we could house more animals and have them up for adoption," she said.

"So that will wind up being our main location," Natt said.

Natt said the board does not have a timeline yet for the project. They are working with an architect to come up with plans for the new shelter.

Dundee Gardens closed this summer

Dundee Gardens, a home decor and garden business, closed in August after 70 years in business. The location at 2407 Sans Souci Parkway sits at an intersection with an off-ramp from state Route 29.

Natt said the board has "a few ideas" for how to use the Plains facility, but they're focusing on renovating Dundee Gardens now that the paperwork has been signed and the property is theirs.

"Phase one is just getting the Dundee Gardens up to snuff and to be able to move the animals into it," she said.

According to Natt, the SPCA of Luzerne County's animal shelter is "always" at capacity. She said the Dundee Gardens property offers them 11 acres of land in addition to the existing structures which they will renovate into an animal shelter and adoption center.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News This property in Plains Township has been home to the SPCA of Luzerne County since 1957. The organization plans to retain the site after relocating to the former Dundee Gardens property in Hanover Township.

Nearly 70 years in Plains

Natt said the SPCA has been in Plains since 1957. Over time, the building has presented several challenges, from leaky pipes and other infrastructure issues to a lack of space when animals larger than cats or dogs need the organization's help.

"You know, we've had horses over the years, we've had calves and goats and roosters," she said. "This gives us the room to be able to house larger animals as well that have come into our care."

The board started seriously looking for a new property about five years ago, Natt said. She said they found land in Hanover Twp., but that sale was never finalized.

They came across the Dundee Gardens property this year, and Natt said she and the rest of the board could not be more relieved.

"It's a breath of fresh air for us," she said. "Now we know this is what we're going to focus on now, getting that building up to snuff so we can move all the animals so we're better able to care for them."

Project estimated at $7 million

Hevner also asked the community to support the expansion efforts through donations.

“We cannot achieve our goals without the generosity of our community,” he said. “Every contribution from our donors will play a crucial role in establishing a pathway from homelessness to companionship for animals in need.”

The board estimates the move and renovation will be a $7 million endeavor, Natt said. Anyone who would like to donate to their efforts can call the SPCA directly, she added.

"This is desperately needed in our area," she said. "We definitely need the larger size."