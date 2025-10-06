100 WVIA Way
Lackawanna County commissioner says county probably won't raise taxes next year

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published October 6, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Gordon Mann, right front, managing director of PFM, a financial consulting company, talks about Lackawanna County's finances during a presentation Oct. 6, 2025, at the county Government Center. Behind him are Lackawanna County commissioners Bill Gaughan, left, and Chris Chermak. Rose Teszler, a PFM senior analyst, is seated next to Mann.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
After a whopping tax hike this year, Lackawanna County's commissioners will probably present a 2026 budget next week that keeps property taxes the same, Commissioner Bill Gaughan said Monday.

The proposed budget will also wipe out a projected $5.4 million 2026 spending deficit, Gaughan said after a financial consultant publicly reviewed county finances almost a year after a 33% property tax hike.

"Commissioner (Chris) Chermak and I have been working on this deficit together, and I'm confident that next Wednesday, when we present the preliminary 2026 budget, that we will present a budget that closes that deficit and does not include a tax increase," Gaughan said.

Gaughan declined to say where the money to wipe out the projected deficit will come from. County officials will reveal that Oct. 15 when they present the 2026 budget, he said.

The median value of county real estate this year is $11,000. After the tax hike, that property owner owed $744.37 in county property taxes alone. The county raised its millage rate to 89.98 mills from 67.67 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

The implementation of new property values Jan. 1 from a reassessment will increase the median value but will also lower the millage rate.

Check back for updates.
