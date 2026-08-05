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Group across religious spectrum discusses America's sacred texts

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Sarah Scinto
WVIA News
Sarah Scinto

Group across religious spectrum begins discussions in NEPA on sacred American texts

People of all different faiths and backgrounds recently explored the idea of America from sea to shining sea in the social hall of Temple Hesed in Scranton.

Groups of about 10 people from two dozen faith communities and beyond sat at round tables together for the first gathering of Faith250 — an exploration of American sacred texts.

Pa. budget includes historic mental health funds

The Pennsylvania state budget includes historic funding for mental health services, including suicide lifelines and behavioral health centers.

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UP TO DATE Temple HesedScrantonFaith250Pennsylvania Budget
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News