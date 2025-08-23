Pride and joy: Wyoming Valley Challenger team thrives in Little League World Series spotlight

Dreams came true in South Williamsport on Saturday.

Under blue skies and with an international audience, a team of baseball players from Luzerne County showed what can be possible.

The 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series brought joy, pride and overwhelming emotion to both the players at bat and the families cheering in the stands.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Ben Shaffer kisses his bat as he stands at home plate during the Challenger game at the Little League World Series.

“I teared up twice … just to see how far they've come,” said Wes Shaffer, whose son, Benjamin, plays for the Wyoming Valley Challenger team. “The entire experience all week has brought out so much in them.”

National spotlight

The team, which plays at a renovated field at the Bog in Wilkes-Barre, faced the Woburn Little League Challenger Division of Woburn, Massachusetts. Little League founded the Challenger Division in 1989, and more than 30,000 players with physical or intellectual challenges play worldwide. No one keeps score in Challenger baseball. Everyone hits — and everyone wins.

Teams from around the world — including players from Japan who had practiced with the Challenger team on Friday — chanted each player’s name. Mason Perillo batted first for Wyoming Valley.

“Let’s go Mason … Let’s go Mason.”

The game served as the pinnacle for the trip to Williamsport, which also included a pool party, Little League museum tour, sliding down the iconic hill at Lamade Stadium and spending time with the team from Massachusetts. Some players also participated in the Grand Slam Parade on Aug. 12.

“It’s been incredible. It’s such a great experience,” said Larry Wills, president of the Wyoming Valley league. “The kids are just having a blast.”

WVIA broadcast the game live to a national audience.

“Everybody was cheering for us,” said team member Ayden Thomas, 20, of Pittston.

1 of 3 — ll010.jpg Wyoming Valley Challenger player Ben Shaffer throws his hat in the air as he waits for the game to start at the Little League World Series. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — ll003.jpg Members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team gather prior to the game. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — ll002.jpg Members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team walk onto the field at the Little League World Series. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Families 'overwhelmed' with emotion

Brendan Murray and his family have come to the Little League World Series since he was a toddler. Brendan would sit in the stands, enthusiastically watching other kids play. The 9-year-old got his turn on Saturday.

Brendan’s smile grew larger as he approached home plate and looked at the crowd of supporters in Volunteer Stadium. This time, the crowd cheered for him.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Wyoming Valley fans cheer in the stands at the Challenger game at the Little League World Series.

His dad, Greg Murray, called the experience "overwhelming."

When Mckenna Granahan began playing Challenger baseball 15 years ago, her mom would have to drag her from base-to-base. On Saturday, Christine Granahan witnessed her daughter do what she loves.

“I had tears in my eyes almost the whole time from the minute we got here. All the other teams from all over the world coming to watch, it was just overwhelming. It was wonderful,” Christine Granahan said. “And she did it.”

Chris Sanders watched his son, Jack. For the Sanders family, Challenger baseball has given Jack a place where he can be himself, without societal pressures or hard-to-meet expectations.

That acceptance and inclusion had a large audience Saturday.

“It was just such an unbelievably amazing experience seeing the crowd here … I had to stop and take a couple deep breaths a couple times or I was going to break down emotionally,” Chris Sanders said. “To watch them play, it’s just been joy, start to finish. I can’t even explain it.”

Safe at home

Parents held cut-outs of their children’s faces and wore Wyoming Valley shirts. Johnny Damon, a two-time professional baseball World Series champion, served as a guest coach on third base.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Wyoming Valley Challenger player Mason Perillo meets guest third base coach Johnny Damon, a two-time major league World Series winner.

The team of umpires from Little League ceremoniously called each player safe at each base. Jacob Canfield batted last. The umpires gathered around home plate, calling him “safe” all at once.

After the teams from Wyoming Valley and Woburn shook hands at the game's conclusion, the teams in the stands came on the field to congratulate the Challenger players. A surprise guest — Mickey Mouse — joined them for photos.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News James Scholten Jr., points to the fence as he comes up to bat for Wyoming Valley during the Challenger game at the Little League World Series.

James Scholten, Jr.., had another opportunity for the spotlight. The 21-year-old from Sugar Notch threw the first pitch in the international championship, which followed the Challenger game.

After months of preparation and planning, the Wyoming Valley players gathered their belongings from the dugout. Beth and Jim Qualters served as coaches for their 17-year daughter, Morgan, and the rest of the Challenger team.

“The smiles on their faces said it all. That’s what it was all about ... I couldn’t ask for a better day,” Beth Qualters said. “I even put dirt in my pocket just to remember the whole day. I mean, this is once in a lifetime for her, and I hope she remembers it.”

Check back for more photos.