100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

For Challenger baseball families, trip to Williamsport brings joy, realization of dreams

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
Ben Shaffer 13, holds onto his brother Jonathan at the send-off party in Shavertown on Wednesday. The brothers are excited to have the chance to go to Williamsport.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Ben Shaffer 13, holds onto his brother Jonathan at the send-off party in Shavertown on Wednesday. The brothers are excited to have the chance to go to Williamsport.

Jeanette Sanders plans to wear sunglasses on Saturday.

As her 13-year-old son, Jack, takes the field at the Little League World Series, she knows she will become emotional.

Chris and Jeanette Sanders will watch their son, Jack, play in the Challenger game at the Little League World Series on Saturday.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Chris and Jeanette Sanders will watch their son, Jack, play in the Challenger game at the Little League World Series on Saturday.

“When you have a child with special needs, there are always so many things you focus on that aren’t going to happen in his life,” the Shavertown resident said. “For it to happen and be done in a way that he can actually do it and be part of it, it’s pretty amazing.”

Jack and his teammates in the Wyoming Valley Challenger League will play in the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free, and the game will be broadcast live on WVIA and picked up by PBS stations nationwide.

Meet the team here.

Little League founded the Challenger Division in 1989, and more than 30,000 players with physical or intellectual challenges play worldwide. The Wyoming Valley team will play the Woburn Little League Challenger Division of Woburn, Massachusetts.

The expanded audience excites the team that usually plays at a renovated facility at the Bog in Wilkes-Barre. Since moving to the field six years ago, the league has grown from 35 players to about 140.

Larry Wills’ daughter, Jamie, started playing Challenger baseball 16 years ago. Wills serves as the league’s president and sees the friendships, acceptance and confidence that grow with participation.

“Being involved in something bigger than just at the local league, being involved in something on the international stage, and seeing them participate on that field, the smiles it's going to bring… it's just going to be incredible,” he said.

Send-off held in Shavertown, events planned in Williamsport

The team heads to Williamsport on Thursday for four days of activities before and after Saturday’s game, including picnics, pool parties, pin trading and sliding down the iconic hill overlooking Lamade Stadium. Several teammates and their families also participated in the Grand Slam Parade last week.

The Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department hosted the players and their families on Wednesday night for a send-off celebration, offering tours of trucks and dishes of ice cream.

Brendan Murray 9, hugs teammate Michael Cheskiewicz during the Shavertown send-off for the Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League.
1 of 6  — 08202025_sendoff001.jpg
Brendan Murray 9, hugs teammate Michael Cheskiewicz during the Shavertown send-off for the Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League player Tony Leptuck has a chance to sit in one of the Shavertown firetrucks.
2 of 6  — 08202025_sendoff002.jpg
Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League player Tony Leptuck has a chance to sit in one of the Shavertown firetrucks.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Michael Piazza, 8, enjoys an ice cream beside his "Pop," Michael Lambert, who acts as his buddy during games.
3 of 6  — 08202025_sendoff006.jpg
Michael Piazza, 8, enjoys an ice cream beside his "Pop," Michael Lambert, who acts as his buddy during games.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Friends Ayden Thomas, Jacob Canfield, Tony Leptuck and Sean Shedlock are interviewed about the upcoming Challenger Division Little League game.
4 of 6  — 08202025_sendoff004.jpg
Friends Ayden Thomas, Jacob Canfield, Tony Leptuck and Sean Shedlock are interviewed about the upcoming Challenger Division Little League game.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Brendan Murray 9, gets a helping hand off a Shavertown firetruck at the Shavertown send-off for the Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League.
5 of 6  — 08202025_sendoff003.jpg
Brendan Murray 9, gets a helping hand off a Shavertown firetruck at the Shavertown send-off for the Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team will play Saturday in Williamsport. Ben Shaffer wears the necklace made by his family.
6 of 6  — 08202025_sendoff008.jpg
The Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team will play Saturday in Williamsport. Ben Shaffer wears the necklace made by his family.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Sense of community

Kristen Evans has two children with special needs. Her 17-year-old son, Jamie, will play on Saturday.

Having children with special needs can feel isolating, but being part of the Challenger team has brought both community and possibilities, Evans said.

“We might not be playing travel baseball or travel softball, but... these dreams are also real," she said. "Look, we have these great families and great friends, and we get to make all these connections.”

Jamie Evans plays in a Challenger game in Wilkes-Barre in July, as his mother, Kristen, encourages his teammates.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Jamie Evans plays in a Challenger game in Wilkes-Barre in July, as his mother, Kristen, encourages his teammates.

Samantha Scholten sees how far her 21-year-old son, James, has come as part of the Challenger team.

"From not being able to be on a typical baseball team because of a possible meltdown... to being able to play on the World Series field now, he's so excited about it," she said. "We're so proud of him."

Samantha Scholten hugs her son, James, during a game in Wilkes-Barre in July.
1 of 2  — 0S4A0457.jpg
Samantha Scholten hugs her son, James, during a game in Wilkes-Barre in July.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
James Scholten plays first base at a game in Wilkes-Barre in July.
2 of 2  — 0S4A0355.jpg
James Scholten plays first base at a game in Wilkes-Barre in July.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Tags
Local Little League World SeriesWyoming Valley Challenger BaseballChallenger Little League Baseball
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Related Stories