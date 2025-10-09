After Little League World Series game, Wyoming Valley Challenger team honored in Harrisburg

From the baseball diamond to Pennsylvania’s Capitol Building — the Wyoming Valley Challenger team belongs.

“My name is Josh. I'm your governor, and I've been so excited to meet you,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said, as he welcomed the team to his reception room in the Capitol Building this week. “I just want you guys to know how important you are.”

The team received international attention in South Williamsport this summer, as Wyoming Valley played in the Challenger exhibition game of the Little League World Series. Wednesday’s recognition came from state leaders, who welcomed the team to the floors of the House and Senate.

“A lot of people don't get a chance to do that, and then to finish it up with the meeting of the governor, that was just awesome,” said Larry Wills, league president.

Another 'awesome experience'

The bus left Pittston Twp. at sunrise — the team fueled by donuts, juice and anticipation.

The day in Harrisburg came after years of tremendous growth for Wyoming Valley. Little League founded the Challenger Division in 1989, and more than 30,000 players with physical or intellectual challenges play worldwide.

Just six years ago, the Wyoming Valley league included about 25 members, who played without a permanent home. The rosters now include about 140 players, who call the Bog in Wilkes-Barre their home field.

More than 1,000 people attended the Challenger game at Volunteer Stadium in August, and many more watched the game on WVIA TV. State Rep. Jamie Flick, who represents South Williamsport and other parts of Lycoming and Union counties, invited the team to Harrisburg.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Ayden Thomas and his mom take a photo outside the Capitol.

The team filed off the Martz bus, and players and parents posed for photos. For most, Wednesday’s visit was their first to the Capitol Building.

Sen. Lisa Baker, who serves part of Luzerne County, welcomed the team to the Senate floor. Baker’s son played Little League and college baseball and has volunteered with Challenger baseball.

She encouraged the teammates to sit at her desk — original to the building’s 1906 construction. She then called a “special meeting” in the Senate’s caucus room, as the players sat around a large table in green leather swivel chairs.

“I know they had an awesome experience in Williamsport,” she said. “It's every Little Leaguer's dream to go to Williamsport.”

1 of 5 — 20251008_100004.jpg Sen. Lisa Baker shows Wyoming Valley Challenger player Michael Piazza her desk in the Senate. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 20251008_100037.jpg Wyoming Valley Challenger teammate Jacob Canfield sits at the desk of Sen. Lisa Baker. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 20251008_100157.jpg Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball player Morgan Qualters sits at the desk of Sen. Lisa Baker. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 20251008_100544.jpg Members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team sit at a table with Sen. Lisa Baker. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 20251008_095838.jpg The Wyoming Valley Challenger team poses for a photo with Sen. Lisa Baker. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Bipartisan recognition in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania’s budget is more than 100 days late, and buzz — and blame — could be heard around the building on Wednesday. Democrats and Republicans from the House and Senate remain at odds, but honoring the Challenger team became a bipartisan effort.

Flick, a Republican, and Eddie Day Pashinski, a Democrat who represents Wilkes-Barre, greeted the team on the House floor.

“You can’t hit a grand slam … you can't hit a two-run homer without somebody else getting on base,” said Flick, a longtime Little League volunteer and co-chair of the Autism and Intellectual Disabilities Caucus. “So that's why the governor and Rep. Pashinski and I are on the same team.”

Pashinski said he wanted the players’ autographs, and the team handed him a signed baseball.

1 of 2 — 20251008_102255.jpg The Wyoming Valley Challenger team poses for a photo with Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski and Jamie Flick on the House floor. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 20251008_102459.jpg Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski and Jamie Flick meet with the Challenger team on the House floor. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

After posing for photos, the team headed to the House gallery, as legislators began to file in the room.

Rep. Joanna E. McClinton, the first woman to serve as speaker of the House, opened the session and directed the attention to the team.

“Colleagues, we have some special guests in the gallery,” she said, proceeding to read about the accomplishments in Williamsport. “We are so proud of you.”

Welcomed by the governor

A “governor’s office” sign in the marble hallway directed the guests to their next destination. Murals and dark oak paneling line the walls in the reception room. The team kept a close eye on a door, waiting for Shapiro to appear.

“You were so amazing up in Williamsport, and I'm just so happy to get the chance to meet you,” Shapiro said as he walked in.

The governor suggested that he and First Lady Lori Shapiro, supporters of the Special Olympics, host a Wiffle ball tournament at their Harrisburg residence.

“We couldn't use a baseball because you would bust a bunch of windows, but we could play Wiffle ball together,” he said, laughing. “We’d love for you to come back.”

1 of 5 — 20251008_140215.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro hands a bat for next year's Major League Baseball all-star game to Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball player Brendan Murray. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 20251008_135911.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 20251008_141033.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 20251008_141056.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 20251008_135709.jpg The Wyoming Valley Challenger team poses for a photo with Gov. Josh Shapiro. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Shapiro showed the team a special bat for the Major League Baseball All-Star game, scheduled for July 2026 in Philadelphia. The players took turns holding it. For nearly 20 minutes, Shapiro chatted with the team and parents.

Mckenna Granahan, who wears no. 54, asked the governor to autograph a baseball. He happily agreed, signing his name and no. 48.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Gov. Josh Shapiro signs a baseball for Wyoming Valley player Mckenna Granahan.

“I'm the 48th governor of Pennsylvania,” he explained. “So you're no. 54 on your team. I'm no. 48 on my team.”

'There are no limits'

The team got back on the bus — tired, happy and with another memory that all began at a baseball diamond at the Bog.

Ayden Thomas, 20, said his favorite part of the day was meeting the governor.

“He was nice,” Ayden said.

Eight-year-old Michael Piazza said he loved seeing the hundreds of clocks around the building — since he loves the song “Hickory Dickory Dock.”

For Kristen Evans and her son, Jamie, 17, the trip signified acceptance and belonging. Having a child with special needs alters expectations. Those expectations aren’t lowered, but they’re different, she said, as they got off the bus in Pittston Twp.

“But now, being on all these adventures with him … We got to meet the governor, and he's walked around the Capitol Building, and you go, ‘Well, wait a second, here. Where are the limits? There aren't limits,’” she said. “This is really special, and we belong here. We belong everywhere. We're welcomed. And it was just a really special day, a really special moment.”