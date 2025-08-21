Meet the team: Wyoming Valley Challenger squad to play in Little League World Series on Saturday
The 15 members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team love baseball — and spending time with each other.
The friends will play in the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport on Saturday.
Admission to the game, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is free. WVIA will also broadcast the game live.
Meet the Challenger players who will take the field on Saturday — realizing a dream and doing it alongside their closest friends.
Jacob Canfield, #4
Age: 18
Hometown: Mountain Top
About: Has played baseball for 12 years. Loves being with friends and playing video games. Looking forward to the pool party in Williamsport.
Jamie Evans, #21
Age: 17
Hometown: Kingston
About: Has played baseball for nine years. Loves technology, puzzles, animals, nature and the ocean.
Mckenna Granahan, #54
Age: 20
Hometown: Exeter
About: Enjoys hitting and running during baseball games. Loves dancing, bowling, working out, drawing, arts and crafts, writing in her journals and working at a local hair salon.
Tony Leptuck, #20
Age: 18
Hometown: Pittston
About: Has played baseball for 10 years. Loves to hang out with friends and enjoys collecting stuffed animals, video games and figurines.
Brendan Murray, #7
Age: 9
Hometown: Trucksville
About: Loves to hit and catch and has played baseball since the age of 4. Enjoys all sports and wants to play daily.
Mason Perillo, #6
Age: 10
Hometown: Wilkes-Barre
About: Loves playing baseball, especially catching fly balls.
James Perkowski, #60
Age: 15
Hometown: Shavertown
About: Has played baseball since the age of 6. Enjoys playing on his tablet, football and board games with friends.
Michael Piazza, #8
Age: 8
Hometown: Avoca
About: Loves to hit and throw the ball and play first base. He can’t wait to be on live television.
Morgan Qualters, #24
Age: 17
Hometown: Hanover Twp.
About: Loves hearing walk-up songs, playing shortstop, watching YouTube videos, flipping cards and running track.
Jack Sanders, #5
Age: 13
Hometown: Shavertown
About: Has played baseball for five years. Like to hit and catch, play second base, play video games, swimming and bowling.
James Scholten Jr., #1
Age: 21
Hometown: Sugar Notch
About: Has played baseball for 13 years and enjoys batting, hitting and throwing. Loves to dance and make TikTok videos. Hopes to become a famous YouTube star.
Charles Seiger, #27
Age: 18
Hometown: Hanover Twp.
About: Has played baseball since the age of 4. Loves hitting home runs and stealing bases. Participates in track and field and loves to sing.
Benjamin Shaffer, #63
Age: 13
Hometown: Mountain Top
About: Has played baseball since the age of 4. Enjoys Boy Scouts, roller coasters, going to concerts and rock and roll.
Sean Shedlock, #23
Age: 20
Hometown: Plains Twp.
About: Loves being with his friends, playing second base and spending time with his dog, Princess. Enjoys watching Nascar, playing video games and building Lego sets.
Ayden Thomas, #95
Age: 20
Hometown: Pittston
About: Has played baseball for 12 years. Loves playing the outfield, hanging out with friends and building Lego sets.