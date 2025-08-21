100 WVIA Way
Meet the team: Wyoming Valley Challenger squad to play in Little League World Series on Saturday

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Sean Shedlock swings and hits the ball during a Challenger game in Wilkes-Barre in July.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Sean Shedlock swings and hits the ball during a Challenger game in Wilkes-Barre in July.

The 15 members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team love baseball — and spending time with each other.

The friends will play in the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport on Saturday.

Admission to the game, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is free. WVIA will also broadcast the game live.

Meet the Challenger players who will take the field on Saturday — realizing a dream and doing it alongside their closest friends.

Jacob Canfield
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Jacob Canfield, #4
Age: 18
Hometown: Mountain Top
About: Has played baseball for 12 years. Loves being with friends and playing video games. Looking forward to the pool party in Williamsport.

Jamie Evans
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Jamie Evans, #21
Age: 17
Hometown: Kingston
About: Has played baseball for nine years. Loves technology, puzzles, animals, nature and the ocean.

Mckenna Granahan
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Mckenna Granahan, #54
Age: 20
Hometown: Exeter
About: Enjoys hitting and running during baseball games. Loves dancing, bowling, working out, drawing, arts and crafts, writing in her journals and working at a local hair salon.

Anthony Leptuck
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Tony Leptuck, #20
Age: 18
Hometown: Pittston
About: Has played baseball for 10 years. Loves to hang out with friends and enjoys collecting stuffed animals, video games and figurines.

Brendan Murray
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Brendan Murray, #7
Age: 9
Hometown: Trucksville
About: Loves to hit and catch and has played baseball since the age of 4. Enjoys all sports and wants to play daily.

Mason Perillo
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Mason Perillo, #6
Age: 10
Hometown: Wilkes-Barre
About: Loves playing baseball, especially catching fly balls.

James Perkowski
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

James Perkowski, #60
Age: 15
Hometown: Shavertown
About: Has played baseball since the age of 6. Enjoys playing on his tablet, football and board games with friends.

Michael Piazza
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Michael Piazza, #8
Age: 8
Hometown: Avoca
About: Loves to hit and throw the ball and play first base. He can’t wait to be on live television.

Morgan Qualters
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Morgan Qualters, #24
Age: 17
Hometown: Hanover Twp.
About: Loves hearing walk-up songs, playing shortstop, watching YouTube videos, flipping cards and running track.

Jack Sanders
WVIA News

Jack Sanders, #5
Age: 13
Hometown: Shavertown
About: Has played baseball for five years. Like to hit and catch, play second base, play video games, swimming and bowling.

James Scholten Jr.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

James Scholten Jr., #1
Age: 21
Hometown: Sugar Notch
About: Has played baseball for 13 years and enjoys batting, hitting and throwing. Loves to dance and make TikTok videos. Hopes to become a famous YouTube star.

Charles Seiger
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Charles Seiger, #27
Age: 18
Hometown: Hanover Twp.
About: Has played baseball since the age of 4. Loves hitting home runs and stealing bases. Participates in track and field and loves to sing.

Benjamin Shaffer
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Benjamin Shaffer, #63
Age: 13
Hometown: Mountain Top
About: Has played baseball since the age of 4. Enjoys Boy Scouts, roller coasters, going to concerts and rock and roll.

Sean Shedlock
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Sean Shedlock, #23
Age: 20
Hometown: Plains Twp.
About: Loves being with his friends, playing second base and spending time with his dog, Princess. Enjoys watching Nascar, playing video games and building Lego sets.

Ayden Thomas
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News

Ayden Thomas, #95
Age: 20
Hometown: Pittston
About: Has played baseball for 12 years. Loves playing the outfield, hanging out with friends and building Lego sets.

Local
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
