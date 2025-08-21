Meet the team: Wyoming Valley Challenger squad to play in Little League World Series on Saturday

The 15 members of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team love baseball — and spending time with each other.

The friends will play in the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport on Saturday.

Admission to the game, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is free. WVIA will also broadcast the game live.

Meet the Challenger players who will take the field on Saturday — realizing a dream and doing it alongside their closest friends.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Jacob Canfield, #4

Age: 18

Hometown: Mountain Top

About: Has played baseball for 12 years. Loves being with friends and playing video games. Looking forward to the pool party in Williamsport.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Jamie Evans, #21

Age: 17

Hometown: Kingston

About: Has played baseball for nine years. Loves technology, puzzles, animals, nature and the ocean.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Mckenna Granahan, #54

Age: 20

Hometown: Exeter

About: Enjoys hitting and running during baseball games. Loves dancing, bowling, working out, drawing, arts and crafts, writing in her journals and working at a local hair salon.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Tony Leptuck, #20

Age: 18

Hometown: Pittston

About: Has played baseball for 10 years. Loves to hang out with friends and enjoys collecting stuffed animals, video games and figurines.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Brendan Murray, #7

Age: 9

Hometown: Trucksville

About: Loves to hit and catch and has played baseball since the age of 4. Enjoys all sports and wants to play daily.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Mason Perillo, #6

Age: 10

Hometown: Wilkes-Barre

About: Loves playing baseball, especially catching fly balls.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

James Perkowski, #60

Age: 15

Hometown: Shavertown

About: Has played baseball since the age of 6. Enjoys playing on his tablet, football and board games with friends.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Michael Piazza, #8

Age: 8

Hometown: Avoca

About: Loves to hit and throw the ball and play first base. He can’t wait to be on live television.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Morgan Qualters, #24

Age: 17

Hometown: Hanover Twp.

About: Loves hearing walk-up songs, playing shortstop, watching YouTube videos, flipping cards and running track.

WVIA News

Jack Sanders, #5

Age: 13

Hometown: Shavertown

About: Has played baseball for five years. Like to hit and catch, play second base, play video games, swimming and bowling.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

James Scholten Jr., #1

Age: 21

Hometown: Sugar Notch

About: Has played baseball for 13 years and enjoys batting, hitting and throwing. Loves to dance and make TikTok videos. Hopes to become a famous YouTube star.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Charles Seiger, #27

Age: 18

Hometown: Hanover Twp.

About: Has played baseball since the age of 4. Loves hitting home runs and stealing bases. Participates in track and field and loves to sing.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Benjamin Shaffer, #63

Age: 13

Hometown: Mountain Top

About: Has played baseball since the age of 4. Enjoys Boy Scouts, roller coasters, going to concerts and rock and roll.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Sean Shedlock, #23

Age: 20

Hometown: Plains Twp.

About: Loves being with his friends, playing second base and spending time with his dog, Princess. Enjoys watching Nascar, playing video games and building Lego sets.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Ayden Thomas, #95

Age: 20

Hometown: Pittston

About: Has played baseball for 12 years. Loves playing the outfield, hanging out with friends and building Lego sets.