Misericordia joins schools partnering with Pa. State Police

Trooper training: Misericordia joins growing number of schools partnering with Pa. state police

Pennsylvania needs state troopers. Area colleges want to help fill that need.

The whirring of a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter over Misericordia University captivated the campus Thursday — bringing attention to the latest school to offer the chance to begin state trooper training while still a college student.

Democratic Pa. Senate candidates Flynn, Lake face off in spirited debate at University of Scranton

Data centers dominated a debate between incumbent state Sen. Marty Flynn and Jeffrey Lake, his challenger on the Democratic ticket for the 22nd Senate District.