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UP TO DATE

Misericordia joins schools partnering with Pa. State Police

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Trooper training: Misericordia joins growing number of schools partnering with Pa. state police

Pennsylvania needs state troopers. Area colleges want to help fill that need.

The whirring of a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter over Misericordia University captivated the campus Thursday — bringing attention to the latest school to offer the chance to begin state trooper training while still a college student.

Democratic Pa. Senate candidates Flynn, Lake face off in spirited debate at University of Scranton

Data centers dominated a debate between incumbent state Sen. Marty Flynn and Jeffrey Lake, his challenger on the Democratic ticket for the 22nd Senate District.

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UP TO DATE Misericordia UniversityPennsylvania State PoliceScrantonLackawanna CountyLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News